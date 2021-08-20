OnlyFans Launches ‘Safe For Work’ App Featuring Fully-Clothed Adult Entertainment Stars (Because What Porn Needs Is Less Nudity)

“What this site needs is less nudity,” said no one ever while perusing OnlyFans. And yet, the creators of the amateur porn platform have decided to take it in a whole ‘nother direction…and it seems to us to be going south, and not in a euphemistic way.

The site announced the launch of OFTV, a “safe for work” steaming app available on Apple and Google devices. One of the flagship features of OFTV is Mia Kalifa Unlocked, a video series of interviews (*snore* sorry we fell asleep for a second there) conducted by former porn star Mia Khalifa. The app will also include the Coffee and Cleavage podcast and Wellness Wednesdays series, as well as guided meditation videos and several cooking shows hosted by adult entertainers. Because that’s the kind of content men flock to OnlyFans for – clothed porn stars cooking up a storm in the kitchen.

Twitter had some thoughts on this disappointing development.

I just don’t get who they think their audience is going to be… everyone who’s on there now is there for adult content, like nobody’s going to go out of their way to watch non-adult content by adult content creators lol — Immortal Daddy (@daddyimmortal) August 17, 2021

The O’Douls of video services — nick!!! (@nicklohr) August 17, 2021

why — i am going to become cruella (@panicatthegulag) August 17, 2021

Why might the head honchos of OnlyFans be making a move like this? Money, probably. Apple and Google won’t allow pornographic apps, so taming things down is one way to get in the app game. Whether or not anyone will bother watching the content, though, is anybody’s guess. Other than being free and ad-less, the appeal of OFTV is meager at best.

Thanks, but no thanks, OnlyFans developers. We’ll stick to old-fashioned porn.

Cover Photo: OFTV

