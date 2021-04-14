‘Boy Meets World’ Star Finds Lucrative New Career on OnlyFans, Our Inner Boy Remeets Puberty

In a perfect world, an actor could make a decent living practicing their craft without having to moonlight as a server, receptionist, or…porn star. But this is not a perfect world, and when times get tough, the tough start OnlyFans accounts.

Maitland Ward, aka Rachel McGuire from the ‘90s sitcom Boy Meets World, recently boasted about pulling down six figures a month on the X-rated platform. She credits the pandemic – and subsequent lockdowns – with the hefty paydays she’s been collecting recently.

“It has been absolutely amazing,” the 44-year-old redhead told TMZ. “I have amazing fans that have just shown up. It’s a time where we were alone and stressed and everything. That’s a time when you need to connect and get off.”

She said the gig has made her “feel more powerful than I ever have in my life” in addition to banking her the most dough.

But Ward hasn’t given up on acting completely – and porn hasn’t ruined her acting career, either. In fact, she credits the former with keeping the latter alive. She is set to star in and produce The Big Time, a sex-positive comedy series about a world-famous adult entertainment star.

“I want to slay both industries,” Ward told The Post. “I love and embrace both. Me being bold and free in my sexuality and so out there with it has really given me that power. When I was like this innocent flower, I was letting everyone else dictate what I should do or what I should be.”

Ward is definitely calling the shots now – and, apparently naming her price. Chances are, you can’t afford her.

