RANKED! The Best Bars of the Big Ten Schools

The Big Ten is one of the most storied conferences in college football history. It’s littered with stalwarts like Michigan, Ohio State, and Wisconsin. It’s also littered with great bars to visit before and after attending games. That’s why we decided to find the best bars in the Big Ten that you should stop into while you’re in town for the big game this fall. Also, just in case you’re unaware, the Big Ten actually has 14 schools. We know, we’re just as confused as you are. Check out our choices below and let us know how wrong we are.

Photo: Tim Tadder (Getty Images)

1/14 14. Rutgers (Ale ‘N ‘Wich Pub) Rutgers is a lesser-known member of the Big Ten. If you find yourself in New Brunswick, stop by the Ale ‘N ‘Wich Pub for cheap drinks. You'll also be met by the friendliest bar staff you've ever seen at a dive bar. Photo: Corey Perrine (Getty Images)

2/14 13. Nebraska (The Other Room) This speakeasy is quaint, cozy, and the perfect spot for creative cocktails. Plus, you'll feel pretty cool getting in (even though everyone gets in). Photo: Steven Branscombe (Getty Images)

3/14 12. Northwestern (Bourbon 'N Brass) Do you like bourbon, live music, and sitting on furniture that looks like it belongs in your grandma’s attic? If you answered yes to all of these questions, Bourbon 'N Brass isn’t to be missed on your next trip to Evanston. Photo: Jonathan Daniel (Getty Images)

4/14 11. Iowa (Deadwood Tavern) If you find yourself at a game at the University of Iowa in Iowa City, stop into the nearby dive bar Deadwood Tavern for fantastic pregame bloody marys and a cozy (albeit pleasantly dated) atmosphere. Photo: Matthew Holst (Getty Images)



5/14 10. Michigan State (P.T. O’Malley’s) If you’re in East Lansing, P.T. O’Malley’s is the perfect spot to grab some classic pub grub and pitchers of beer with friends. If you find your way there on a Thursday, you can get $1 burgers and fries. That's right, $1. Photo: Joe Robbins (Getty Images)

6/14 9. Minnesota (Bar Luchador) When you think of outstanding Mexican restaurants, you might not necessarily think of Minnesota. But Bar Luchador is an ideal spot to grab delicious tacos, nachos, margaritas, and beer. Photo: Hannah Foslien (Getty Images)

7/14 8. Indiana (Nick's English Hut) Located near the Bloomington, Indiana, campus since 1927, no trip to the stadium is complete without a stop into Nick’s for a pregame meal (with seasoned fries, of course) and a cold beer. Photo: SOPA Images (Getty Images)

8/14 7. Ohio State (The Thirsty Scholar) This bar is everything you want in a college bar. It has amazing burgers and an even better beer selection. Photo: Icon Sportswire (Getty Images)



9/14 6. Purdue (1869 Tap Room) The tagline for 1869 Tap Room is “tradition served” and this bar is as traditional as they come. If you’re in West Lafayette, stop in and grab some pub grub and sip on a beer from a local Indiana brewery. Photo: Michael Hickey (Getty Images)

10/14 5. Illinois (Bling Pig Pub) Fans of the Illini (and fans of their opponents) love the ambiance and style of the Bling Pig’s interior. But, it’s the beer selection that really makes it a can’t miss on your next trip to Champaign. Photo: Michael Hickey (Getty Images)

11/14 4. Maryland (Cornerstone Grill & Loft) You might not have even realized that Maryland was in the Big Ten. That’s because the Terrapins spent a long time in the ACC before joining a few years ago. Regardless, when you’re in town to see some football, stop at Cornerstone Grill & Loft for food and drinks pregame. Definitely grab a flatbread pizza melt while you're there. Photo: Icon Sportswire (Getty Images)

12/14 3. Wisconsin (The Plaza Tavern) If you’re going to a game in Madison, stop into The Plaza Tavern to listen to some tunes, play pool, and enjoy a Plaza Burger. Bonus points: they have a secret room with a foosball table and dart board. Photo: Icon Sportswire (Getty Images)



13/14 2. Penn State (The Phyrst) The Phyrst is probably the most iconic bar near Penn State. Stop in for live music, classic cheesesteaks, whiskey, and beer. Photo: Icon Sportswire (Getty Images)

14/14 1. Michigan (The Last Word) This speakeasy in Ann Arbor is where you must stop for a drink when you’re in town to see Big Blue get a W. They’re well known for their signature cocktails, and who doesn't love those? Photo: Icon Sportswire (Getty Images)

