The 6 Best Bars In Television History

There’s no better setting for a TV show than a bar. From The Simpsons to It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, bars have been where our favorite characters go to work out their problems (or drown them). Bartenders and barflies add colorful banter and occasional insight to the dialogue while the drinks themselves sometimes steal the show. We’ve gathered together the best bars in television history below. Now if only we could visit them in real life!

1/6 6. The Drunken Clam on 'Family Guy' Peter Griffin and his friends spend a fair amount of time drinking beer at Quahog, Rhode Island’s sailor-themed watering hole known as The Drunken Clam. The beer of choice? Pawtucket Patriot Ale (a take on the famous Samuel Adams Boston Lager).

2/6 5. MacLaren's on 'How I Met Your Mother' It seems that most episodes of How I Met Your Mother either began or ended in MacLaren’s, the bar situated downstairs from Ted and Marshall’s apartment. It was also the setting for some of Barney’s zaniest antics, usually involving drinking women into sleeping with him.

3/6 4. Bada Bing! on 'The Sopranos' Technically, the Bada Bing! was a strip club. But, since it had a liquor license and many of the show’s characters spent time drinking along the stage, it fits our criteria. Plus, The Sopranos was awesome and we’re always looking for a reason to re-watch it.

4/6 3. Paddy's Pub on 'It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia' The “gang” in It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia doesn’t just visit a bar often, they actually own it. It’s the setting for most of the gang’s schemes and misadventures including an epic game of “Chardee MacDennis” (look it up).



5/6 2. Moe's Tavern on 'The Simpsons' For anyone born in the ‘80s or ‘90s, there are few television bars more iconic than Moe’s Tavern. It’s the watering hole Homer Simpson and co-workers Lenny and Karl, as well as drunk Barney, go to drown out the sorrows of the day. In the almost 30 years the show has been on TV, the bar has stayed pretty much the same except for when it was briefly changed to Uncle Moe’s Family Feedbag.

6/6 1. Cheers on 'Cheers' According to the Cheers theme song, it’s a bar where literally “everybody knows your name.” Also, even if you’re too young to realize it, Cheers was the OG TV bar so it deserves the top spot. Also, it launched the career of Woody Harrelson and it was prime Ted Danson so that’s cool, too. Photo: Giphy

