Krispy Kreme’s New Holiday Flavors Are All You Need to Feel Fat By Christmas

As if you needed another sweet, sugary, fatty treat to fill your fat face with during the holiday season, Krispy Kreme is here to add another two to three more holes in your favorite leather belt. That’s because the popular doughnut chain is releasing a trio of new flavors just in time for the holidays. Don’t worry, they’re not going completely wacky with a cranberry sauce doughnut (although that might actually taste okay), but all of their new holiday flavors are all pie-centric.

Aptly referred to as the “Easy as Pie” doughnut collection, the three flavors you’re sure to find remnants of on your shirt hours later are Dutch Apple Pie, Cherry Pie, and Chocolate Kreme Pie. “There’s nothing easy about making pie, but doughnutized pies are a different story,” said Krispy Kreme’s Chief Marketing Officer Dave Skena in a press release. “We’ve taken some of your favorites and transformed them into delicious doughnuts. Buy. Share. Eat. Easy as pie.” While seasonal flavors are great, we’re also crazy about classic doughnut flavors, which is why we’ve ranked our favorites below. Check them out, then loosen that belt!

Photo: Krispy Kreme