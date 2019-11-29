Krispy Kreme’s New Holiday Flavors Are All You Need to Feel Fat By Christmas
As if you needed another sweet, sugary, fatty treat to fill your fat face with during the holiday season, Krispy Kreme is here to add another two to three more holes in your favorite leather belt. That’s because the popular doughnut chain is releasing a trio of new flavors just in time for the holidays. Don’t worry, they’re not going completely wacky with a cranberry sauce doughnut (although that might actually taste okay), but all of their new holiday flavors are all pie-centric.
Aptly referred to as the “Easy as Pie” doughnut collection, the three flavors you’re sure to find remnants of on your shirt hours later are Dutch Apple Pie, Cherry Pie, and Chocolate Kreme Pie. “There’s nothing easy about making pie, but doughnutized pies are a different story,” said Krispy Kreme’s Chief Marketing Officer Dave Skena in a press release. “We’ve taken some of your favorites and transformed them into delicious doughnuts. Buy. Share. Eat. Easy as pie.” While seasonal flavors are great, we’re also crazy about classic doughnut flavors, which is why we’ve ranked our favorites below. Check them out, then loosen that belt!
Photo: Krispy Kreme
8. Strawberry Jelly-Filled
A lot of people stay away from this style because of its overly sweet flavor and the fact that most of the filling will likely end up on your shirt. Clothing disasters aside, we love to rock a jelly-filled doughnut every now and then.
7. Custard-Filled
Custard-filled doughnuts, like Brussels sprouts, are kind of an acquired taste. They’re not for everyone, but they definitely deserve a spot on this list because every doughnut shop makes them, so obviously someone is eating them.
6. Apple Fritter
This almost seems more like a coffee cake than a doughnut, but we’re all about the cinnamon and spiced apple pieces strewn throughout. It's also highly dippable in a cup of coffee.
5. Maple Glazed
If you haven’t noticed, we’re all about the raised style of doughnut. We believe it’s the far superior style of doughnut. A simple raised doughnut with maple glaze and you’ve got the makings of a pretty tight morning.
4. Double Chocolate
Double chocolate is for the times when you need a pick-me-up. A raised chocolate glazed doughnut (maybe even with sprinkles) might be enough for the average Joe. For people who love chaos, however, there’s chocolate on chocolate.
3. Cinnamon Cake
Cinnamon cake is an OG in the doughnut world. It’s simple and delicious. The only thing stopping it from taking the top spot is the fact that while you’re eating it, you’ll be slowly sprinkling cinnamon fairy dust all over your clothes and house only to be found hours (or years) later.
2. Chocolate Glazed
If chocolate on chocolate is for people who want an intense chocolate experience, chocolate glazed is for people who like the idea of a rich, chocolate doughnut with a sweet, sugary glaze to temper it.
1. Glazed Cake
There is no better doughnut than a classic glazed cake. Come at us. You know we’re right.