Krispy Kreme Now Delivers (And Other Delivery Services That Ruined Our Summer Bod)

America’s favorite doughnut shop now offers delivery. Finally. We no longer have to debate with ourselves (for three hours) whether or not to pause Stranger Things (in the middle of a binge) to drive all the way to Krispy Kreme (in our bathrobe) to score a dozen doughnuts at 11 p.m.

Living in the era of instant delivery has made leaving the house a redundancy (and maintaining that summer bod all but impossible). But it’s a sacrifice we are willing to make. Here are the best services to pair with your next Krispy Kreme order to ensure a night of undisturbed bliss. Knock knock. Good things are coming your way.

Photo: nensuria (Getty Images)

1/9 Eaze The only thing better than insta-doughnuts is insta-weed. Eaze is a comprehensive, reliable weed delivery service perfect for those times when you suddenly run out of bud (or are too high to go out and get more). The service is guaranteed to complement more deliveries as you stonily navigate your way through food/shopping cravings of all shapes and sizes.

2/9 Caviar Caviar sounds fancy and exclusive, but it's really just another food delivery app vying for your attention. Brought to you by the guys behind the Square app, this newer service brings high-end food to your door and boasts a handful of exclusive partnerships with cool eateries in a hip city near you. Note: not useful in the boonies.

3/9 DoorDash Sure, the price for a burger and fries from a cheap hamburger stand ends up being $20, but DoorDash takes your hard-earned cash in a friendly, reliable manner. The quoted times are accurate, the drivers are laser-focused, and the app sends you friendly text alerts to keep you informed every step of the way. A solid network and coverage makes this app an ace up your sleeve.

4/9 Postmates Postmates delivers more than food, meaning you can send your cat to your buddy across town before heading off on your trip to Thailand. Operators are standing by in over a dozen cities nationwide to bring X from point A to point B. They might not be the best food delivery service out there, but with Postmates, the sky's the limit.



5/9 Uber Eats When Uber started dominating the people delivery game, they figured, why not get into food delivery, too? The gamble paid off. Utilizing the infrastructure of their built-in global fleet, Uber Eats has dominated the market, literally gobbling up the competition. They're not the best out there, but they are the biggest.

6/9 Grubhub Grubhub started the whole food "delivery on demand" craze and it shows. The company, who handles over half a million orders a day, covers 2,200 U.S. cities, making them the most widely available service in the country. They've absorbed Eat24 and Seamless, to basically become food stalkers that always know when you're hungry. Solid.

7/9 Ambulnz Now medical service can be delivered right to your door! Because after inhaling your special delivery from Eaze, then popping a bunch of Miller High Lifes from Postmates, your judgment may be a little obscured. But don't worry, Ambulnz is here to make sure your bathroom follies don't leave lasting scars as they whisk you away to the ER.

8/9 Hangover Bus Operating only in Las Vegas (hey guys, there are other markets for this out here), the hangover bus delivers an arsenal of hangover cures right to you bedside table. With IV drips and other nice things to perk you up, there's no reason to quit getting blackout drunk anytime soon.



9/9 Amazon Drone The elephant in the room is Amazon's proposed drone delivery service. If Jeff Bezos plays his cards right, one day, whatever you want can be delivered to your door by a flying robot with a neural-linked AI network. Sure, it's nice to have a bag of Funyuns delivered whenever the urge strikes, but at what cost?

