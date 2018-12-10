The Ultimate Cannabis Lovers Guide to a Very Green Christmas, Indeed
Photo courtesy of Honey
Although 2018 felt like an overall setback in many ways, it did catapult cannabis culture into the green. With an infinite array of products to sit back and enjoy, there’s no better time for the ultimate cannabis lover to indulge than the holidays.
Here’s our handpicked holiday guide of both CBD and THC-infused products for a Mandatory-style Christmas, both merry and bright, with a little somethin’ somethin’ for everyone. If you thought last Christmas was green, just wait until you check out our Ultimate Cannabis Lovers Guide!
Warning: If your Christmas is more white than green, you’ve probably been more naughty than nice this year.
Simon actually says: Weed Will Save The World
1/10
HoneyVape Pen
There's nothing sweeter for those of us who medicate on the go. HoneyVape provides smooth, rich quality cannabis oil cartridges, caps and pre-loaded cartridges. Their indica cartridges are the perfect heavy, sedative blends to help you productively knock out your day and comfortably sleep through the winter. Check out their HONEY® battery kit for a stocking stuffer! Products can be found through many legal dispensaries and delivery services in California. All THC and CBD oil in HONEY® cartridges is free of fillers, lab tested to be 75% +/- cannabinoids and passes all California state guideline for pesticides, microbes, and solvents. Did we mention they're way ahead of the pack on pens? And it's pretty too!
2/10
Kickback CBD Ground Coffee
For those of us bold enough to stay awake through the holiday season (and deal with the stress it’ll bring), this CBD infused cold brew will give you the energy surge your body needs without the jitters or overstimulation. Kickback Coldbrew has 100 percent single-origin and shade-grown coffee beans and the highest quality hemp available. They offer a wide variety of ground coffee, cold brews, teas and matcha to provide cannabis lovers a “functional chill” to get through the family time. Free shipping on all U.S. orders!
3/10
Lagunitas Hi-Fi Hops
Lagunitas is here to fuck you up, but in a 'zero-calorie, zero-alcohol and 100-percent fun' kind of way. Tasting just as hoppy and as delicious as their original beers, this IPA-inspired sparkling beverage makes a great gift for your beer-loving friends. They have two different flavors, ranging from 5-10 mg of THC and 0-5 mg of CBD. You can find these thirst quenchers in more than 30 locations in California.
4/10
PAX 3 Vaporizer
Elevate a loved one’s vaping experience with Pax 3. They’ve been called the iPhone of vaporizers due to their high-performance technology (and our inability to quit them).
Pax 3 is ideal for someone who loves the best of both worlds -- flower and extracts. It’s customizable and personalized, communicating with you through LED lights that show heating status, battery life, and temperature settings. Download the Pax app to customize it even further. The 10-year limited warranty is a great plus!
5/10
Cosmic Artillery Crystal Pipes
For your spiritual friends, help them heal their soul with Cosmic Artillery’s handmade gemstone pipes. According to the law of physics, thoughts direct energy and energy follows thought. These gemstone pipes are designed to inspire, cleanse, protect and induce relaxation. Sounds pretty fitting to be paired with a nice, packed bowl. They offer a wide variety of gemstones to choose from, but they also have top sellers listed on their site to make the selection process easier.
6/10
Lord Jones CBD Mango Chili Gumdrops
Who doesn’t have a sweet tooth in December? Lord Jones released limited edition gumdrops with two custom flavors, Sugarplum and Mango Chili. Each gumdrop contains 20mg of CBD, created from natural ingredients and Hemp-derived, non-psychoactive CBD. So don’t feel guilty, they’re gluten free with no artificial colors or flavors.
7/10
Kush Queen CBD Bath Bomb
Baths just got that much chiller. Kush Queen’s products are to die for, especially their seasonal 25mg Pumpkin Spice CBD bath bomb! Soothe your mind with Ginger, Cinnamon and Cardamom scents while you soothe your soul with immunity-boosting ingredients. Kush Queen provides a full spectrum of wellness, skincare, beauty and lifestyle products -- all infused with premier hemp CBD. And don’t worry, your bathtub is safe -- they use high-quality food coloring and all products are safe for absorption. Check out their Collections to mix and match your favorites. Your skin will thank you!
8/10
Cannabliss Body Oil & Hemp Salve Set
Self-care is all the rage right now, so treat those close to you in tune with their skin care routine with Cannabliss. They released a great CBD-infused skincare line that’s organic, vegan and with all natural ingredients. This gift set includes their 130ml Bliss Body Oil and 50 mlHemp Salve, designed to work wonders on dry skin, acne, wrinkles, scars, sun spots, eczema, and psoriasis. Their full spectrum hemp oil, grown organically in Colorado, is paired with essential oils and an ancient Korean herb extract as the base. This sounds so soothing for dry winter skin!
9/10
Banana Bros Otto Automatic Pre-Roll
The Otto has revolutionized the perfect cone. This automatic cone filling machine is the perfect gift for flower heads who roll their own. The internal aerospace engineered aluminum milling plates ensure you will have a consistently smooth, even-burning J every time. Its artificial intelligence adjusts pressure, speed and direction and mills to perfection. And its available on Amazon Prime!
10/10
Foria Pleasure Arousal Lube
Talk about a stocking stuffer! A real pleaser this holiday season is Foria’s arousal lube. Women can’t stop panting and raving about this clever game-changer in the bedroom. Every review for this product is graphically positive. It’s 100% organic-certified coconut MCT oil and you get 30-50 servings per bottle! Cuddle up with your lady this winter and get adventurous. If this can't help you have great sex, you might be a lost cause, buddy.