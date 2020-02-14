Roses Are Red, But a Box of Green Is Way Better For a Good Valentine (Give the Gift of Weed This V-Day!)
Roses are red, and violets are blue, but a box of weed is going to make a very green Valentine’s Day for you.
While the uninitiated may be seeing reds of hearts and cupid butt rashes this year, wise and sage lovers are celebrating love with the one thing that truly binds us: sticky Mary Jane. Lowell Farms, an organic fixture of the cannabis company is swapping out the age-old oversized box of select refined sugars and muffin-top making chocolates with a low-fat, high-quality gift box that shows you really care.
With three prerolls, each one gram of select strains ranging from sativa to indica to a hybrid (the best of both hemispheres), it’s the gift that’s worth giving the whole year, but especially Valentine’s Day, a non-holiday reserved by Americans to do thoughtful chores deemed out of the ordinary. While many a man is happy to buy flowers any Sunday morning, this rosebud calendar day has us dipping deeper in our pockets to say things that might feel misaligned with our intentions. Instead of saying “I love you” with red roses, boxes of calories and reservations at a restaurant you may very well despise for its overpriced olives and diabetic-inducing desserts, why not give the gift you both want: a highly sharable gift from the modern world in the traditional packaging that doesn’t break the bank? Weed says I truly care, and I’m willing to invest in something that will make dinner taste better, sex feel greater and this movie about a clown riot more watchable.
Because when it comes to love, it’s better to be honest and say what you really feel: Let’s get high, lose our pants and then lose ourselves. If you’re planning to #LetSparksFly this V-day, make sure it involves a lighter and a good old-fashioned top-shelf flower-rolled doobie (or three) from your friends at Lowell Farms, classy to end.
Moira Rose’s Last-Minute Valentine’s Day: A Guide For When You’re the Schittiest at Relationships (And Gifts)
1/12
Anti-Vaxxer Charged After Throwing Menstrual Blood in Court, Perfect Example For Why You Should Vaccinate Your Kids
Get more weird courtroom news here.
Photo: Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office
2/12
Dumpster Dive: Investigation Discovers Amazon Third-Party Sellers Who Repackage Actual Trash
Get more shady Amazon shopping news here.
Photo: Art-Of-Photo (Getty Images)
3/12
Meanwhile in Florida: Woman ‘Accidentally’ Gifts Semi-Automatic Rifle at Baby Shower, Completely Blows Away Karen’s Baby Yoga Mat
Get more baby gun rights news here.
Photo: CREATISTA (Getty Images)
4/12
Woman’s Butthole Is a Business Page, But Facebook Is the Real Asshole for Not Taking It Down
Get more Facebook (sucks) news here.
Photo: Buzzfeed
5/12
Gene-Edited Baby Born in China, Vows World Domination Before Gender Reveal Party
Get more baby world domination news here.
Photo: John M Lund Photography Inc (Getty Images)
6/12
Meanwhile in Florida: Naked Man Steals Car From Valet, Wasn’t Planning on Leather Seats
Get more weird naked grand theft auto news here.
Photo: Westend61 (Getty Images)
7/12
Disservice Animal: Cleverly Disturbed Man Registers Beer as an Emotional Support Pet
Get more genius alcoholic dude news here.
Photo: Space_Cat (Getty Images)
8/12
Minnie Mouse Lands First Punch in Vegas Disney Brawl, Bet You Didn’t See Her Comin’
Get more Disney fight club news here.
Photo: Matthew Sperzel / Contributor
9/12
Meanwhile in Florida: Bus Evacuated After Teen Hot-Boxes It With Axe Body Spray, Coins New Term ‘Douchebus’
Get more cheap body spray news here.
Photo: InnerVisionPRO (Getty Images)
10/12
Kentucky School Expels Girl Over Rainbow Birthday Cake and Matching Sweater, Then Gets Sued For Being Enormous Prick
Get more weird school bigotry news here.
Photo: Kimberly Alford (Facebook)
11/12
Meanwhile in Florida: Mom Leaves Kids on Bus to Smoke Weed, Alternative Parenting Style Denied
Get more (bad) stoner mom news here.
Photo: Ed Freeman (Getty Images)
12/12
Meanwhile in America: Dumbass Caught Robbing Bank After Ironic Social Media Post About Making It ‘Look Easy’
Get more get-rich-quick-then-go-to-prison news here.
Photo: Victoria Gnatiuk (Getty Images)