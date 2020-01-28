The Mandatory Green Guide for Weed Shoppers in Newly Legalized States

Welcome to America. It’s getting greener here by the second. Starting at the beginning of this year, Illinois became the 11th state to legalize weed. As with most new things, there’s a learning curve when your state finally says au revoir to antiquated marijuana laws. When this happened in California, there was no primer for what we were getting ourselves into. Thankfully, what we learned can only help the rest of you once your state finally normalizes tokin’ up. So brace yourself for the highs and lows of shopping for weed in newly legalized states.

1/8 Do: Look for Weed-Centric Events in Your Area Now that weed is legal, people other than manufacturers will want to make money on it. There will be a variety of events that will allow smoking or eating weed. And if you want to get fancy, throw your own marijuana dinner party.

2/8 Don't: Believe That Cops Will Stop Being Cops They're still cops and it's definitely still illegal to drive while high. That's because legal weed doesn't mean you can toke up just anywhere. Seriously look up the law in your state and learn how much you can carry and where you can smoke.

3/8 Do: Enjoy That Fuzzy Feeling...All the Time Smoke breaks at work will never be the same. Just, like, smoke responsibly.

4/8 Don't: Expect Low-Rent Dispensaries to Survive Depending on the requirements for opening a legal dispensary, many of your favorite spots will disappear. This is because the government does their part to put mom and pop operations out of business.



5/8 Do: Know Your Rights Cops don't have a viable test to check if you're driving while high. That's exactly why you should learn your rights. Internet sensations The Pot Brothers provide a script you should learn just in case your legal weed gets you in legal trouble.

6/8 Don't: Stick With the Same Old, Same Old Thanks to all the new laws being enacted, how you purchase your weed will change. In California, there are even expiration dates on weed now, so you can always seek out super primo, top-shelf weed for next to nothing.

7/8 Do: Enjoy Living the Dream Soon you will understand how many amazing THC products there are. Try them all. Discover fun and discreet ways of getting stoned like Kiva's Petra Mints.

8/8 Don't: Feel Weird About Making a Purchase The government is going to put you on a list. Nothing bad will happen. You don't have to be paranoid. Buying legal weed will truly be one of the best experiences of your life.

What products that you love should new users be on the lookout for in their states? Let us know your favorites in the comments!

