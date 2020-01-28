Living / Cannabis / Life Hacks
weed

The Mandatory Green Guide for Weed Shoppers in Newly Legalized States

by Sabrina Cognata

Welcome to America. It’s getting greener here by the second. Starting at the beginning of this year, Illinois became the 11th state to legalize weed. As with most new things, there’s a learning curve when your state finally says au revoir to antiquated marijuana laws. When this happened in California, there was no primer for what we were getting ourselves into. Thankfully, what we learned can only help the rest of you once your state finally normalizes tokin’ up. So brace yourself for the highs and lows of shopping for weed in newly legalized states.

Photo: CasarsaGuru (Getty Images)

We’ll be blunt: What Your Favorite Method For Ingesting Cannabis Says About You

Weed hacks: How to Handle Your Anxiety in the Bedroom (And Beyond) Using Cannabis

What products that you love should new users be on the lookout for in their states? Let us know your favorites in the comments!

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.