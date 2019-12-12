Mandatory Staff Picks: Christmas Movies That’ll Make Any Scrooge Weep

'The Family Man'

In this underrated holiday film, Nicolas Cage plays a selfish, single investment broker who wakes up on Christmas Day in another version of his life. Now, instead of being a filthy rich playboy, he’s married, the father of two children, and selling tires in New Jersey. At first shell-shocked by this role reversal, he soon comes to love family life and tries to bargain his way into staying there. What makes this movie a tear-jerker is the way it’ll have you wondering how your life would’ve turned out if you had just tried a little harder to make that one relationship work…