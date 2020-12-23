Mandatory Christmas Movie Battles: ‘Fred Claus’ vs. ‘Four Christmases’

When it comes to holiday movies, there are certain actors we think of that really conjure the Christmas spirit. Jimmy Stewart in It’s a Wonderful Life. Tim Allen in The Santa Clause. Macaulay Culkin in Home Alone. These are the films we remember, and the actors we remember them in. But one name is noticeably absent when it comes to Christmas flicks. This is surprising, because this name has starred in two, count ‘em two, different Christmas movies. The man is an enigma. He’s a tour de force in every film he appears in. Whether he’s fast-talking his way into the pants of some honeysweetiebaby in Swingers, brawling in cell blocks, or switching bodies with teenage girls, this man can do it all…especially when it comes to Christmas movies.

The man we’re talking about is Vince Vaughn and, in this house, it’s not Christmas until we’ve watched his holiday films: Fred Claus and Four Christmases. These two films are on par with A Christmas Story and The Grinch Who Stole Christmas when it comes to cherished holiday classics. If you haven’t seen the films (and shame on you if you haven’t) the premises are simple. In Fred Claus, Vince Vaughn portrays the older brother of Santa, who holds a certain amount of resentment for Saint Nick. Cause he’s, ya know, a saint and everything. Try living in that shadow. And in Four Christmases, Vince Vaughn plays a man who must, along with his girlfriend, spend four different Christmases with each other’s families. It’s very true to life for those of us who come from broken homes.

Both films are classics in their own right, but which one is better? That is the eternal question, and it’s one that we will attempt to answer. So buckle up, kiddos. This is the holiday edition of Mandatory Movie Battles: Fred Claus vs. Four Christmases.

1/7 Premise and Plot As we alluded to earlier, the plots of both films are fairly simple. That doesn’t make them boring, however. While Fred Claus is more magical in its premise (to pay a debt, Fred must return to the North Pole to help out his brother, Santa, prepare for the upcoming holiday), Four Christmases is definitely more relatable (a couple must visit each of their divorced parents). Still, each film has its own charm. We have to give the nod to Fred Claus in this case, however. That film actually has a story and a plot and a character arc. Four Christmases is just a funnier version of our own life. Winner: Fred Claus

2/7 Holiday Atmosphere This category depends on what you consider to be more of a ‘holiday atmosphere.’ For most of us, our holiday atmosphere is very similar to that of Four Christmases. It’s living rooms and kitchens and church, surrounded by family. Fred Claus, on the other hand, takes place at the freakin’ North Pole. You don’t get more ‘holiday’ than that. Winner: Fred Claus



3/7 Supporting Cast This category is where both films thrive. In addition to the wonderful presence of Vince Vaughn, both Four Christmases and Fred Claus include an incredible cast of supporting characters. Four Christmases boasts a cast including everybody’s favorite Star Wars guy, Jon Favreau, as well as Robert Duvall, Reese Witherspoon, Tim mother fuggin’ McGraw, Kristin Chenoweth, Sissy Spacek, Dwight Yoakam, Katy Mixon and Mary Steenburgen. Fred Claus, on the other hand, features Paul Giamatti, Kathy Bates, Kevin Spacey, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Ludacris, Elizabeth Banks, John Michael Higgins, and Rachel Weisz. This is, quite possibly, the hardest category to choose from. But we have to side with Fred Claus yet again. The reason for this is twofold: one, we hate country music and two, Kathy Bates is our favorite actress of all time. We used to like Kevin Spacey a lot, too, before we all found out how creepy he was. Still, Fred Claus gets the nod. Winner: Fred Claus

4/7 Themes There are a multitude of themes running rampant in both Fred Claus and Four Christmases. The biggest theme of both, we argue, is that of family. Both films feature estranged families and the struggles they must face. Another big theme of both films focuses on making peace with who you are. Fred must learn to accept that he is Santa’s brother, but that doesn’t make him any less-than. In Four Christmases, both Vaughn and Witherspoon must come to terms with the pasts they’ve both ran away from. Peace only comes in acceptance. Hard truths must be faced but, when they are, the main characters are better because of it. In Four Christmases, Vaughn’s character comes to terms with the fact that his family isn’t perfect. In Fred Claus, his character realizes that Fred doesn’t have to compete with Santa – both have their own gifts to offer the world. Four Christmases has a happy ending, in that Vaughn’s character tells Witherspoon’s character that they can have a baby and, a year later, they actually do. But we’re still pretty sure they’ll end up getting divorced anyway, leading to another broken home to visit on Christmas for their child. Fred Claus gets the win again. Winner: Fred Claus



5/7 Christmas Spirit When it comes to holiday movies, Christmas spirit is, arguably, the most important aspect of any film. That’s what separates a Christmas movie from a regular movie. What do these movies make you feel? Do they fill you with joy? With hope? Do they make you fall asleep as fast as you can so you can get to Christmas Day faster? When it comes to these movies, Fred Claus absolutely blows away its competitor. Four Christmases takes place on Christmas day, but the two characters spend the majority of the film actively trying not to acknowledge Christmas. Fred Claus, on the other hand, ends the way any important Christmas movie should – with a Claus in a sleigh, delivering presents to boys and girls. It’s a feel-good movie with a happy ending that reminds each of us what the true meaning of Christmas is – presents. Winner: Fred Claus

6/7 Vaughn’s Performance Naysayers will have you believe that Vince Vaughn never actually acts; he just plays himself in most movies. Those people must have never seen Brawl in Cell Block 99 or Freaky. It can be said, however, that Vaughn pretty much plays himself in both holiday films though. That isn’t a bad thing, though. Vaughn is a likable guy! He’s somebody we would want to hang out with, whether it’s in our family home or up at the North Pole. He’s a fast-talking smooth criminal that can talk his way into, or out of, any situation. He’s a little less likable in Four Christmases, however, so we have to give the proverbial thumbs up, yet again, to Fred Claus. Winner: Fred Claus



7/7 Rewatchability This one is a no-brainer. Four Christmases is cute but, once you’ve seen it, there’s no need to see it again. Fred Claus is the one you’re gonna want to keep on your Christmas movie rotation schedule. There’s just something about the flick that makes our hearts beat a little faster, our smiles a little wider. Fred Claus is not only one of Vince Vaughn’s best movies, it’s one of the best Christmas movies, period. We watch it at least twice every Christmas and, if we’re flipping through channels and happen across it, even in the middle of July, we can’t help but watch. Winner: Fred Claus

So, in a total blowout, Fred Claus wins again and earns its right at the top of the Christmas movie pantheon.

Overall Winner: Fred Claus

