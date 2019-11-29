The Mandatory Holiday Gift Guide For Everything CBD to Calm Your Nerves
Being a good gift giver can be a real chore. This holiday season, rack up points on Santa’s “nice” list by bringing self-care into the lives of those you love with CBD. If you don’t know where to start or don’t have time to do a deep dive, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Here are our picks for the best cannabinoid products. These items will calm your loved one’s weary nerves. And maybe your own, if the stress of the holidays really starts to get to you.
Able CBD Tincture and Sleep Strips
If sleep is what you need, Able's got you covered. Their 500-milligram CBD Oil Drops are odorless, tasteless, and smooth, so they're extremely pleasant to ingest. Likewise, Able's CBD Tri-Sleep Strip Complex will revolutionize how you wind down. The sublingual strips come 10 to a pack and work wonders for getting that good-good sleep.
Beboe Calming CBD Blend
When it comes to vapes, there's none that surpass Beboe. It's widely regarded as the Hermes of cannabis and has the products to prove it. If you want to chill out in the lap of luxury, get yourself Beboe's Calming CBD Blend pen.
Feals CBD Flight
Feals CBD is a step above the rest. But one of the best products they offer is the Feals CBD Flight. You can test all three of the CBD strengths they offer to decide which works best for you.
Camino Sparkling Pear Gummies
Camino Sparkling Pear gummies pair an unconventional ratio of CBD to THC for a euphoric high without any anxiety. Transform a stressful day into a staycation. And during the holidays, who doesn't want that?
Honey Trident CBD Disposable Vape Pen
Honey's Trident CBD Disposable Vape Pen delivers explosive relief without the burden of psychoactive side effects. Honey's perfect blend of science will have you chilling out in no time.
Sagely Relief & Recovery CBD Cream
Sagely's Relief & Recovery CBD Cream contains a proprietary blend of plant-based ingredients along with the highest quality broad-spectrum CBD, meaning that your tired, aching body won't be aching quite so much once you start using it.
Humble Flower Body Lotion
Humble Flower's powerful but gentle combination of CBD with jasmine and rose essential oils is the perfect gift for any lady in your life, especially if this is her first time dabbling with CBD. It's got a light, refreshing scent that's blended in a fast-absorbing, organic, spa-quality lotion base, making it a discrete and effective option for topical pain relief throughout the day.
Plant People Be Calm
These amazing little capsules will save Christmas when your loved ones really start getting on your nerves. Plant People's Be Calm CBD With Adaptogens helps bodies respond to external stress. Plus, it's formulated to aid in mental functioning so we adapt better to stressful situations...like when extended family wants to talk politics. Get them for yourself or someone you really, really love.
'Finding Your Higher Self: Your Guide to Cannabis For Self-Care'
For your bookworm friends that need a bit of help leaning into the CBD craze, try Finding Your Higher Self: Your Guide to Cannabis For Self-Care. It has tips to help people manage their day-to-day with CBD (or even THC if they go that way). They can add it to their meditation practice, yoga session, or bathing rituals to maximize quiet moments.
Lord Jones' The Ultimate Gumdrop Gift Box
The Ultimate Gumdrop Gift Box contains a dazzling eight boxes of Lord Jones' old-fashioned CBD gumdrops in six of their most delectable flavors including wild strawberry, lemon, mango chili, sugar plum, black currant, and green apple. Seventy-two gumdrops in all! Regardless of who you're getting these for, keep in mind this mega collection of CBD gumdrops will only be available through Dec. 31.
Make & Mary's Natural Wonder CBD Wand
With 50 milligrams of full-spectrum CBD, the Natural Wonder Magic Wand is great under the eyes to relieve puffiness, to soften your pucker, or just about anywhere on the body to soothe and relieve! Plus, it’s also great for little cuts and skin irritations, from bug bites to tattoo healing! It's discreet, comes in a twist-up container, goes on clear and feels great.
Vireo's CBD Infused Extra Virgin Olive Oil
Vireo's CBD Infused Extra Virgin Olive Oil is perfect for the foodies in your life, especially if they're interested in using it to cook up fabulous meals. It's free of the terpene/cannabis aftertaste and will make the most calming batch of boxed brownies anyone's ever eaten.
Pet-Ness CBD Dog Treats
When it comes to CBD treats this holiday season, don't forget your furbaby. Pet-Ness's complete line of scientifically formulated dog treats are designed to enhance the health of your pet, utilizing synergistic herbal blends in each product for a desired effect: Calm treats quell anxiety, Happy boosts mood, Thrive promotes a healthy heart, and Mobility soothes achy joints. Pet-Ness also offers DogTincture and CatTincture in 500-milligram strengths to support well-being using specific dosages, or as an alternative to treats.
Novabliss: CBD Lollipops
Novabliss: CBD Lollipops are dressed up in sparkly edible glitters and deliver a discreet way for your loved ones to find inner bliss. They come in modern, luxe packaging so you don't even have to worry about wrapping them. Plus, they come in a variety of flavors including green apple, peach, pina colada, and watermelon.
