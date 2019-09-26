7 DIY Ways to Use CBD That You Never Even Considered

CBD is the new coconut oil. People rep its magical healing powers super hard, and we agree, there are a thousand and one uses for cannabinoid. Some you probably haven’t even thought of. Of course, you can add it to a cocktail to take your nightcap to the next level, but why limit yourself to simply drinking it? Brands are using CBD’s soothing medicinal benefits in face serums, lotions, and even bath bombs. So why pay their steep prices, when you can do this yourself? Here are our seven favorite ways to use CBD you never even considered.

Photo: rgbspace (Getty Images)

1/7 Cold and Flu Cold and flu season is upon us. Instead of suffering through the nighttime stuffy head, achy body, and fever, up your hot toddy game with CBD. A hot toddy is literally hot water, a tea bag, honey, and lemon. You can simply add some cannabinoid drops or CBD honey. Its anti-inflammatory properties will give your throat the rest it needs.

2/7 Shampoos and Conditioners CBD can do wonders for your hair. There's a variety of ways your tresses can benefit from its healing powers. You can add it right to your hair while your shower is steamy, then rinse it after a few minutes. But some people recommend adding it to your shampoo or conditioner to get that good hair day every time you wash it.

3/7 Pet Food CBD is a godsend if you have anxious pets, but why waste money on expensive cannabinoid pet treats? Just add a few drops to their food and watch them bliss out. As always, make sure you check with your pet's vet to ensure this is the best treatment for them.

4/7 Bath Time If a regular bubble bath is soothing, how about a bubble bath with CBD? Just add a few drops of CBD oil when you're filling the tub and let it take you away.



5/7 Aloe Vera Even though we're at the end of summer, things are still pretty hot all over. If you end up with a sunburn, make sure to treat it with cannabinoid-laced aloe vera. Just add some CBD drops to your aloe. (If you keep aloe in the refrigerator, it's even more soothing.) Not only will it relieve the pain, it will heal the burn, too.

6/7 Ice Cream Since CBD is non-psychoactive, you'll never get high or have the munchies. You will get pretty Zen, though, which is why adding it to your ice cream is the best of both worlds. Just remember, eating it means it will take longer to feel its effects.

7/7 Face Creams You can pay upwards of $100 for top-of-the-line CBD face creams. Or you can just drop some CBD oil into your moisturizer. It's an anti-inflammatory, so it will decrease puffy eyes, acne, and even fine lines. And if you don't use a moisturizer, why not? The time is now!

In what unusual ways do you use CBD? Let us know in the comments because when it comes to self-care, sharing is caring!

