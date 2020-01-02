Sober January: 5 CBD Cocktails to Switch Things Up (And Give Your Liver a Breather)

If you think your drinking increased over the holidays, you’re not wrong. A new study found that Americans double their alcohol consumption over the holidays. If you’re one of these people, participating in Sober January is a great way to reset your tolerance. However, going on a drinking hiatus doesn’t mean you have to give up imbibing delicious drinks, especially when you can sub out your hangover for the euphoria of the CBD cocktail during winter. Keep reading to discover our 5 favorite CBD cocktails to get you through Sober January.

Photo: Stefan Tomic (Getty Images)

CBD is the gift that keeps on giving: The Gift Guide For Everything You Need to Calm Your Nerves

1/5 CBD Hot Toddy Ingredients: Chamomile tea Lemon Honey Cinnamon stick CBD tincture Directions: Boil water and steep the chamomile tea and a slice of lemon. Add the cinnamon stick, honey, and 5 to 10 drops of CBD. Enjoy.

2/5 CBD Cranberry Spritzer Ingredients: Fresh cranberries Cranberry juice Grapefruit soda water Slices of lime CBD tincture Ice Directions: In the bottom of a tall glass, muddle cranberries and lime slices. Add ice. Pour in even amounts of cranberry juice and 5 to 10 drops of CBD. Stir. Garnish with sliced lime.

3/5 Moscow Mule With CBD Twist Ingredients: Ginger beer Lime juice Sliced limes CBD tincture Mint for garnish Directions: In a copper mug, add ginger beer, about 1 ounce of lime juice, and 5 to 10 drops of CBD. Stir. Add mint for garnish.

4/5 Bitter Winter Lemonade Ingredients: Lemon wedge 2 dashes bitters Lemonade Club soda Sprig fresh rosemary Artet Cannabis Aperitif Directions: Squeeze the lemon wedge into a wine glass with ice. Add 3 ounces of lemonade, 1 ounce of club soda, 1 dose of Artet, and the bitters. Stir. Garnish with rosemary.



5/5 CBD Hot Cocoa Ingredients: Pre-mixed hot cocoa CBD tincture Tiny marshmallows Whipped cream Directions: Make the cocoa per the directions. Add 5 to 10 drops of the CBD. Top with whipped cream and marshmallows. Enjoy your life.



CBD 101: 7 DIY Ways to Use It That You Never Even Considered

Will you be subbing out alcohol for CBD this Sober January? If so, which of these drinks will you try first? Let us know in the comments!

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.