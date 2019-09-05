Gronk’s Guide to Using CBD Like A Pro (Now That Major Athletes Might Start to Use It)

Three-time Super Bowl champion Rob Gronkowski won’t be returning to professional sports. He will, however, be doing what he does best: making a splash. This week, Gronk announced his partnership with a Rhode Island-based CBD company to promote “all-natural, fitness-oriented recovery products.” It turns out Gronk’s been using CBD to deal with his own aches and pains and wants you to as well. If you have injuries, sports-related or otherwise, you don’t need the three-time Super Bowl champ to advocate for your self-care. CBD is readily available to give you the relief you seek. Check out some of our favorite CBD products below!

Photo: Ilya S. Savenok / Stringer (Getty Images)

Bottoms up: The Perfect CBD Cocktail For Keeping the Summer Dream Alive

1/8 Hath's 24-Hour Patch Hath's 24-Hour Patch sticks with you to provide 35mg of CBD-rich hemp extract for constant relief. Each patch delivers the kind of nonstop recovery required to get your body back to where you need it to be. All this without having to take pills or smell like salves. It's simple, easy, effective and one of our favorite new CBD products for pain management. Photo: Hath

2/8 Leef Organics Recover CBD Sport If Tiger Balm had a CBD baby, Leef Organic's Recover CBD Sport would be it. It's comes in a roll on, making it easy to apply in hard to reach areas like the middle of your back or behind your thighs. But not only that, it works and it is glorious. The combination of the deep freeze with the relief properties of CBD are like an amazing gift from the sports gods. Photo: Leef Organics

3/8 Hemp Life Relief Balm 1000mg Hemp Life Relief Balm comes with 1000mg of CBD in it. It's also delicious smelling thanks to the addition of essential oils that aid in pain relief like Lavender, Bergamot, Willow Bark, and Frankincense. It's a killer product that works to dull pain and ease inflammation, something every athlete everywhere could use. Photo: Exhemplary Life

4/8 Fab CBD Topical Cream FAB CBD Muscle & Joint Topical Cream has a subtle Blood Orange scent and silky-smooth texture, that are so luxurious you'd use it even if it wasn't easing your pain. It works like magic on sore muscles, to tone down pain and provide relief, but you're going to want to soak your entire body in it. It's just that good. Photo: Fab CBD



5/8 Therapeutic – CBD Chocolate Bar Chocolate might not be a cure all, but we wish it was, which is why this marriage between CBD and gourmet chocolate makes so much sense. After eating part of the bar, our pain subsided and we felt a keen sense of calm. Because CBD and chocolate are magic and together in the Therapeutic's CBD Chocolate Bar they work wonders on your body. Photo: Made By Hemp

6/8 Vertly CBD Infused Bath Salts Sometimes, you just want to soak your weary bones. With Vertly CBD Infused Bath Salts you can do that while getting the added benefit of CBD to give your sore, stressed out body some r&r. These bath salts will redefine how you care for your body when you're in pain. Photo: Vertly

7/8 CBDFX Overnight Recovery Balm CBDFX has some of the best products out that are geared towards pain management. But their CBD Overnight Recovery Balm is our favorite. There's nothing quite like covering your aching body with it, going to bed and waking up rested and relieved. Using it has become a nightly ritual we won't be giving up anytime soon. Photo: CBDFX

8/8 Lord Jones' High CBD High CBD Formula Body Lotion Lord Jones' High CBD High CBD Formula Body Lotion was one of the first CBD products we ever tried for pain and it still holds up. Not only does it treat pain, but it's honest to god one of the nicest lotions with CBD available. You definitely won't be smelling like dank ass weed after using it. Most importantly, it's been crafted to deliver unparalleled absorption in an extra strength formula. So you get the relief you seek, when you need it most. Photo: Lord Jones

What you need: Must-Have Products To Celebrate National CBD Day

What kind of CBD products interest you most? Better yet, which of these products fits your needs best? Let us know in the comments!

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.