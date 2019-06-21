Cannabis / Life Hacks
weed exercise

Cannabis Fit: 4 Ways Weed Is Helping Your Workout

by Sabrina Cognata
Tokin’ up before you hit the gym might sound like a bad idea, but think again. More and more elite fitness brands are looking to deliver the kind of fast recovery that only weed can provide. This has lead wellness companies like SoulCycle to partner up with luxury CBD brand Lord Jones. However, you don’t need to sign up for any crazy fitness classes in order to reap the benefits of cannabis. Here’s how cannabis can improve any workout…you know, as long as you don’t get too high to function.
Cover Photo: Caiaimage/Sam Edwards (Getty Images)

Stoned summer: The Mandatory Guide For An Endless Summer High

Pot Talk: How To Sound Like You’ve Bought Weed Before

Would you ever consider smoking weed in order to maximize your workout? Or did you realize this hack years ago and we’re finally catching up? Let us know in the comments!

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.