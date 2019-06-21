Cannabis Fit: 4 Ways Weed Is Helping Your Workout
1. Motivation
A study published in Frontiers in Public Health found that people who smoke weed either before or after they workout tend to exercise more than the average American, because getting high makes pretty much everything more enjoyable.
2. Pain Relief
When it comes to pumping iron while high on weed, users point to its pain relieving powers. If you're recovering from an injury and want to ease into your workouts, try micro-dosing. It's the perfect way to help your body ignore your emotional response to pain.
3. Boosts Enjoyment
While weed might not turn you into a peak performance athlete, research suggests that it makes repetitive motions more enjoyable. This means you probably shouldn't use it when you're competing. However, it can help you push yourself and enjoy it, which is what working out is all about.
4. Expedites Recovery
When it comes to exercise, one of the primary uses for cannabis is recovery. Research shows that CBD and THC diminish inflammation, which contributes to a speedy workout recovery. However, the fact that it also is a legitimate pain reliever makes it one of the best ways to end an arduous workout.
Check In With Your Body
Most importantly, you want to check in with your body if you're using THC or CBD before, during, or after exercise. Cannabis is still a drug and how it affects users is always going to be different based on their unique chemistry. Plus, there's nothing worse than exercising so hard you want to die while your mind has already blasted off to outer space. If the two simply don't mix, don't force it.
