The Mandatory Marijuana Guide For An Endless Summer High

With summer on its way and temperatures rising, you’ll definitely need a way to stay cool. Rest your pretty little head, because we’ve got all the weed swag you need for an unforgettable, endless summer high. Seriously, if you don’t have this shit, get with it. It should really be a Mandatory Marijuana Guide to Summer. Alright, we just decided it is.

1/8 Uncle Bud's SPF 50 Sunscreen Not only does Uncle Bud's SPF 50 Sunscreen prevent sunburns, it also acts as a pain relief balm. This way, if you forget your sunscreen at home you can apply it to tender, burnt skin and get the relief you seek. At SPF 50, it provides maximum protection from harmful UVA/UVB rays while its formula slows skin aging. It offers intense hydration; is rich in vitamins A, D, and E; is high in antioxidants; contains the essential fatty acids Omega 3 and Omega 6; and is sulfate- and paraben-free. It's the all-purpose skincare product you can't live without this summer. Photo: Amazon

2/8 Silicone Travel Foldable Unbreakable Bong Toke up like an expert with this Silicone Travel Foldable Unbreakable Bong. This unbreakable travel bong is built to spill, literally. It folds up after use so it's perfect for using on-the-go, on trips, or even picnics. Please note that cleanup is a breeze because the main part can be tossed in the dishwasher! It's an essential must-have for those impromptu summer smoke sessions. Photo: Amazon

3/8 Evergreen Organix SPF + THC Sunscreen When it comes to sunscreens, if you're looking for something with a little kick, Evergreen Organix's SPF + THC Sunscreen will do the trick. This sunscreen combines the protection of antioxidant-enriched sunscreen with the power of cannabis. Evergreen Organix Sunscreen is SPF 30, crafted with anti-aging ingredients and is paraben-free. Plus, it's dosed at 100 milligrams of THC per bottle, so you'll get that good, good feelin' while soakin' in the sun. Photo: Evergreen Organix

4/8 Giant Weed Leaf Pool Float Hover on water like the great J.C. in this Giant Weed Leaf Pool Float. We certainly could tell you it's huge and a floaty, but really, its biggest selling point is that your summer smoke session on it will make you a legend. Photo: Amazon



5/8 Kickback CBD Cold Brew Coffee - The O.G. They don't call it The O.G. for nothing. Kickback's CBD Cold Brew will change your life, especially when you need to sub out your hot coffee once it starts getting hot as hell this summer. The O.G. is the perfect way to kick off your mornings during summer vacation so you stay mellow all day. Photo: Kickback

6/8 Gaaskelled Marijuana Round Beach Towel Please stop using that old faded beach towel you've been using for a decade. It's ugly. Instead, dry off with the Gaaskelled Marijuana Round Beach Towel. You'll be sure to lose it to some babe who wants to take stupid IG photos on it. Photo: Amazon

7/8 Lobo Cannabis Cigar While enduring one of those never-ending sweat-soaked days this summer, sub out your usual joint for a cannabis cigar. Take your smoke session to the next level with Lobo's Cannagars. They make some of the best "cannagars" on the planet and you won't regret trying them. Photo: Lobo Cannagar

8/8 HempActiv Pain Relief Cream In case you forget the sunscreen (despite our countless reminders) and end up with a burn, turn to HempActiv Pain Relief Cream to tone down the burning. This all-purpose salve relieves chronic pain, reduces inflammation, and soothes the skin, making it perfect for the irritation associated with sunburns. However, you might just want to use sunscreen and prevent a sunburn before it begins. Photo: Amazon

What cannabis related items do you think is the must-have of the season? Let us know in the comments!

