Get Black Friday Savings Early With Up To 75% Off These 25 Best-Selling CBD Deals

Still hiding under your blanket, hoping this hellscape will be over soon? Cannot blame you. But maybe instead of living in your own existential dread, you try a new approach—one with a little help from the letters C and B and D.

These CBD products can’t go to that Zoom yearly review for you, but they may help with the stress it (and everything else) induces. You won’t have to drop a ton of dough to take the plunge either, thanks to this early access to Black Friday pricing with coupon BFSAVE20.

Psst, just a note: CBD is a great way to take the edge off while giving your liver a break. But you should touch base with your medical team before you take it since it’s technically not FDA approved. And don’t forget to scope the local laws and usage restrictions in your area, too, so you don’t ruin a good thing (won’t be able to blame 2020 for that one).

High Potency CBD Sour Bear Gummies

Remember those cartoon shaped vitamin gummies that we all loved as kids? These are the same thing, except for adults and probably not something your mother would give to you before school. Get the High Potency CBD Sour Bear Gummies for $13.59 (Reg. $29), with coupon code BFSAVE20.

High Potency CBD Peach Ring Gummies

Classic peach rings, but with a relieving twist. Get the High Potency CBD Peach Ring Gummies for $18.39 (Reg. $49), with coupon code BFSAVE20.

High Potency CBD Watermelon Slice Gummies

These gummies combine Harry Styles’ two favorite things (watermelon and sugar) and your favorite thing (relief from everything 2020 has thrown at us). Get the High Potency CBD Watermelon Slice Gummies for $18.39 (Reg. $49), with coupon code BFSAVE20.

Sunday Scaries CBD Gummies

These gummies are packed with vitamins B12 and B3 and are made with coconut oil and pure cane sugar. Get the Sunday Scaries CBD Gummies for $23.99 (Reg. $36), with coupon code BFSAVE20.

Kangaroo Banana CBD Gummies

This CBD product is something we think you’ll go bananas over (sorry, had to). Get the Kangaroo Banana CBD Gummies for $13.59 (Reg. $29), with coupon code BFSAVE20.

Sunset CBD Pain Relief Cream (500 Mg)

For those of us who are 30-ish going on 100, this cream is great for temporary relief of simple backaches, arthritis, sprains, and strains. Get the Sunset CBD Pain Relief Cream (500 Mg) for $23.99 (Reg. $79), with coupon code BFSAVE20.

Sunset CBD Coconut Tincture With Hemp Oil Concentrate

With just one full dropper under the tongue, this yummy tincture will help relieve sleep issues and may help with anxiety and depression. Get the Sunset CBD Coconut Tincture With Hemp Oil Concentrate for $18.39 (Reg. $29), with coupon code BFSAVE20.

CBD Cold Therapy Hemp Rub

A topical to help soothe those joints that have been cracking all year, this tube fits right in your bag for whenever that lower back starts to give you trouble. Get the CBD Cold Therapy Hemp Rub for $30.39 (Reg. $45), with coupon code BFSAVE20.

Hemp Extract Mac and Cheese With 35mg CBD

Just like grandma used to make, except better, cheesier, and more conducive to your stress relief needs (sorry grandma). Get the Hemp Extract Mac and Cheese With 35mg CBD for $11.99 (Reg. $16), with coupon code BFSAVE20.

Cannablis Organic CBD Revitalizing Serum 30ml

Because we’ve all aged 100 years in 2020, this serum is a mix of CBD, ginseng, and mulberry bark and helps with anti-aging, as well as hydrating skin, firming skin, and promoting cell regeneration. Get the Cannablis Organic CBD Revitalizing Serum 30ml for $96.79 (Reg. $120), with coupon code BFSAVE20.

Sunset CBD Organic CBD-Infused Shampoo and Conditioner

Everyone thinks of CBD as only an ingestible product, but no more! Now you can find it in your shower too. Get the Sunset CBD Organic CBD-Infused Shampoo and Conditioner for $23.99 (Reg. $59), with coupon code BFSAVE20.

FOMO Bones CBD Dog Treats

Usually, your dog spins into absolute mania for a tasty treat. Give him one that will offset that behavior. Get the FOMO Bones CBD Dog Treats for $26.39 (Reg. $39), with coupon code BFSAVE20.

DomCBD Disposable CBD Vape Pen

A more 21st century approach to CBD, these pens will give you the relief you deserve on the go. Get the DomCBD Disposable CBD Vape Pen for $21.59 (Reg. $30), with coupon code BFSAVE20.

Sunset CBD Pet Shampoo and Conditioner

Rub-a-dub-dub, there’s CBD in your dog’s tub. Get the Sunset CBD Pet Shampoo and Conditioner for $18.39 (Reg. $29), with coupon code BFSAVE20.

Sunday Scaries 500mg CBD Tincture

Chewing sounds like too much work? Opt for a liquid variety. Get the Sunday Scaries 500mg CBD Tincture for $51.99 (Reg. $70), with coupon code BFSAVE20.

Sunday Scaries Vegan AF CBD Gummies

For those who prefer a vegan lifestyle, these are going to be your jam. Get the Sunday Scaries Vegan AF CBD Gummies for $26.38 (Reg. $39), with coupon code BFSAVE20.

Rise CBD Ground Coffee

Rise and shine to the sweet smell of CBD beans in the morning. Get the Rise CBD Ground Coffee for $19.19 (Reg. $32), with coupon code BFSAVE20.

500mg Bacon Full Spectrum CBD Oil for Pets

Even Fido needs the good stuff, and, with this bacon-flavored CBD oil, you can rest assured he gets it. Get the 500mg Bacon Full Spectrum CBD Oil for Pets for $19.99 (Reg. $30), with coupon code BFSAVE20.

CBD Bundle: Combo Gummy, 1,000mg Tincture, and 2 Pre-Rolls

New to CBD and need the whole package? We’ve got you covered. Get the CBD Bundle: Combo Gummy, 1,000mg Tincture, and 2 Pre-Rolls for $40.80 (Reg. $59), with coupon code BFSAVE20.

CBD Isolate Tincture

2,000mg of the best stuff around, you’ll be hard-pressed not to want to take these dope drops for a spin. Get the CBD Isolate Tincture for $67.99 (Reg. $99), with coupon code BFSAVE20.

Full Spectrum CBD Oil

Made from all-natural, pesticide-free, American-grown hemp and MCT oil, this bad boy gives you the most zen you can get from a dropper. Get the Full Spectrum CBD Oil for $51.19 (Reg. $74), with coupon code BFSAVE20.

Half Day CBD Gummies

Made with lab-tested CBD isolate, this product provides calming and relaxing effects without the feeling of haziness for, get this, a half-day. Get the Half Day CBD Gummies for $13.59 (Reg. $19), with coupon code BFSAVE20.

Balance Coffee 160mg CBD

Ah yes, a morning roast with a side of that extra special push for the day. Get the Balance Coffee 160mg CBD for $16.76 (Reg. $24), with coupon code BFSAVE20.

Strawberry CBD Gummies with Vitamin C

Though strawberries are a summer food (we don’t make the rules), these berry CBD gummies are good for all year-round. Get the Strawberry CBD Gummies with Vitamin C for $26.39 (Reg. $39), with coupon code BFSAVE20.

Unicorn Jerky CBD Candy

Unicorn jerky is a mix of CBD, coconut oil, and magic (obviously). Get the Unicorn Jerky CBD Candy for $16.79 (Reg. $25), with coupon code BFSAVE20.

