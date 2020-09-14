15 GIFs That Accurately Depict What It Feels Like to Live in 2020, A Love Letter to Future Generations

It’s an extreme understatement to say that 2020 has been a really strange year. It’s the kind of year that, in a decade, we’ll look back and say, “What the heck was the deal with 2020?” It’s the year we learned the dreaded term “social distancing,” COVID-19 shut down life, turmoil and racial tension surrounded our cities, and wildfires and other natural disasters occurred at seemingly biblical rates. Oh, and we’re still a few months from a presidential election.

But at least we only have a few more months to go until the ball drops and we’re ushered into a new, bright 2021 that is sure to not be even more terrible than 2020. To sum up how we feel about this year so far, we scoured the internet in search of the best GIFs that depict exactly what it feels to live in this very odd year. Check them all out below.

1/15 2020 is a bag of garbage. 2020 has been described as a dumpster fire, but we’re willing to downgrade it to a simple bag of garbage that needs to be tossed away to make way for 2021.

2/15 Wave goodbye to Trump (hopefully). Many people are eagerly awaiting November so we can finally put the Trump-era behind us (hopefully).



3/15 Congratulations to us. We get the big prize and a round of applause because we’ve been wearing masks and social distancing for more than six months now with no end in sight.

4/15 Dr. Fauci gave us science and people didn’t want to hear it. Dr. Fauci went from unknown to household name this year because of his science-based ideas about combating the COVID-19 epidemic that many people didn’t want to hear.



5/15 Get out of here. 2020 was the year when people refused the simple act of wearing a face mask while entering a business. Thus, creating a plethora of videos of enraged people getting kicked out.

6/15 We're just here to watch. 2020 has been a year for sitting back and watching. From Twitter trolling to celebrities making fools of themselves, it’s definitely the year to grab some popcorn and just watch the chaos.



7/15 Keanu Reeves is all of us. This was the year when the world officially fell in love with Keanu Reeves and his solemn, sometimes lonely looking interactions with fans.

8/15 Mark Zuckerberg might be a robot. Based on the various Zucker-GIFs of 2020, it’s obvious to us that the Facebook founder is actually an evil robot sent from the future to dominate mankind.



9/15 Nothing to see here, Karen. 2020 was full of Karens wreaking havoc on the world and it was all caught on social media. We’re all here to check out the train wreck.

10/15 The hottest fashion accessory of 2020 is a face mask. This is the year where face masks became the go-to fashion accessory. From patterns to pairing your mask with a whole outfit, we really got fashionable with mask couture.



11/15 There are only three months left of this awful year. We’re pretty excited that the most awful year of 2020 is almost over. We have high hopes that 2021 will at least be a little better.

12/15 Everyone is drinking the year away. Just because many of us spent a good portion of the year in quarantine, that doesn’t mean we couldn’t get our booze on. 2020 has been a big year for day drinking.



13/15 We're not shocked. While Donald Trump has been tweeting for years, his vitriol seems to have reached a crescendo in 2020. It’s gotten to the point that we’re no long shocked by any of it.

14/15 Hurricanes, tornadoes, wildfires, COVID, what’s new this week? It seemed like there was something new and terrifying to worry about literally every week of the year. The worst part? We still have a few months left before 2021.



15/15 Working from home is the new normal. We never thought we’d have a career based out of our living room until 2020 made telecommuting to work the new normal.

