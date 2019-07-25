Lost in Translation: Breaking Down What We Say VS. What We Mean
Most couples agree that one of the most important aspects of any relationship is honesty. In fact, it might be the most important aspect. But sometimes we say things we don’t mean, or, when we say something, we don’t actually mean it. Whether it’s about your cooking or our sexual endurance, sometimes we say things just to avoid an argument or embarrassment (definitely embarrassment in the latter case). This handy communication translation guide will help you understand exactly what that special someone is – and isn’t – saying.
What We Say: "Netflix and chill?"
What We Mean: "Sex and never see you again?"
What We Say: "I’m different than other people."
What We Mean: "I’m the same, but I have a laughably skewed sense of self-awareness."
What We Say: "I’m not mad at you."
What We Mean: "I was mad, but now I'm furious because you pointed it out."
What We Say: "It’s not you; it’s me."
What We Mean: "It's undeniably you."
What We Say: "How do I look?"
What We Mean: "If you say "fine" one more time, I'm going to suffocate you in your sleep."
What We Say: "U up?"
What We Mean: "Things didn’t pan out at the bar, you’re my last call."
What We Say: "I don’t care where we go for dinner."
What We Mean: "I know exactly where I want to go and if you can't guess it out of thin air, good luck getting dessert."
What We Say: "Do you think your parents approve of me?"
What We Mean: "Your dad knows if there's a burglar in the house, I'm slipping into my one-man crawl space, doesn't he?"
What We Say: "Size doesn’t matter."
What We Mean: "Nothing matters except size."
What We Say: "I’m a good person."
What We Mean: "I going to make your life a living hell with passive aggression."
