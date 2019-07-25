Living / Life Hacks / Sex and Relationships
couple communication

Lost in Translation: Breaking Down What We Say VS. What We Mean

by Nick Perkins

Most couples agree that one of the most important aspects of any relationship is honesty. In fact, it might be the most important aspect. But sometimes we say things we don’t mean, or, when we say something, we don’t actually mean it. Whether it’s about your cooking or our sexual endurance, sometimes we say things just to avoid an argument or embarrassment (definitely embarrassment in the latter case). This handy communication translation guide will help you understand exactly what that special someone is – and isn’t – saying.

Cover Photo: martin-dm (Getty Images)

Words to live by: The Mandatory Do’s and Don’ts of Open Relationships

Real talk: 7 Misconceptions Men Might Have About Sex (From a Woman’s Perspective)

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.