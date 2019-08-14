Culture / Entertainment / Sex and Relationships

Expectations vs. Reality: Dating Somebody Older Than You

by Nick Perkins

It sounds good in theory. After years of toiling in the shallow end of the dating pool, the idea of going out with an older (and presumably more mature) person seems enticing. The media doesn’t help this notion. Movies and television shows have gone to great lengths to portray May-December relationships as the holy grail. Whether it’s films like The Graduate or Wedding Crashers, or even songs on the radio (yes, Stacy’s mom has got it goin’ on), the idea of dating somebody older has constantly been portrayed as a mystical, passionate opportunity you’d be a fool to miss out on. In reality, these relationships are more complicated than you might assume. These are the expectations and realities of dating somebody older than you.

Photo Credit: CBS Studios

Open for business: The Mandatory Do’s and Don’ts of Open Relationships

You had me at hello: 8 Passionate Movie Relationships You Wish You Were In

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.