Living / Life Hacks / Sex and Relationships
moving in together

Expectation vs. Reality: Moving In With the Future Former Love of Your Life

by Mandatory Editors

Moving in with your girlfriend is a huge step – and it’s not one you should take lightly. While you could seek out anecdotal evidence from friends who have crossed that bridge before, we prefer the cold, hard facts, like those coming out of a new study from QS Supplies. It surveyed 507 Brits and 791 Americans in relationships about how their living arrangements affected everything from happiness to sexual satisfaction. What they found was that people’s predictions of what living together would look like differed greatly from how the situation actually played out. In this installment of Expectation vs. Reality, we’re analyzing how your relationship might change once you two are under the same roof. Proceed with caution!

Cover Photo: skynesher (Getty Images)

Deep Dive: Is Moving in Together a Death Sentence for Your Relationship?

Modern monogamy: Is Marriage Even Practical Anymore?

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.