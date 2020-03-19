Living / Sex and Relationships
relationship

Deep Dive: Is Moving in Together a Death Sentence for Your Relationship?

by Erica Rivera

On the surface, living together sounds like a great idea: if you love being with your special someone part-time, being with them all the time will be so much better. It’s estimated that two-thirds of Americans will cohabitate at some point, and half of all marriages arise from couples who shared living space before walking down the aisle. But just because it seems like everyone is shacking up and living in sin, does that mean it’s beneficial for you and your partner? In this deep dive, we’re looking at studies, stats, and common sense to answer the question: Is moving in together a death sentence for your relationship? The answer might shock you.

Cover Photo: Moyo Studio (Getty Images)

Deep Dive: Is Porn Ruining Your Sex Life?

Deep Dive: Do More Partners Make You a Better Lover?

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.