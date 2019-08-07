Living / Sex and Relationships
marriage

Modern Monogamy: Is Marriage Even Practical Anymore?

by Erica Rivera

Marriage used to be an obligatory rite of passage. It was just what you did when you reached a certain stage of adulthood. Now, you don’t have to get married, but you can if you want to. So…should you? Is marriage even practical anymore? With other relationship options, like domestic partnerships, cohabitation, plain old dating, and even polyamory, there isn’t a simple answer to whether or not marriage still makes sense. We’re breaking down the perks, drawbacks, and other factors involved in marriage to help you can decide if saying “I do” is right for you.

