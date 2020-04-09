Quarantine Wedding: Couple Ties Knot in Front of Cardboard Cutouts, Saves Big on Reception and Bad Toasts

Imagine this scenario: you meet the love of your life, you date for a while and realize that you want to spend the rest of your life with her. You propose, she accepts, and you begin planning your wedding. You get the venue figured out, invite everyone you know, and prepare to make it legal. Then the COVID-19 virus breaks out and a wedding with more than just you, your bride-to-be, and an officiant just isn’t going to happen. So now you have to tell your 160 guests to stay at home and you and your bride get married in an empty venue, right? Not if you’re one Michigan couple.

Instead of reading their vows in front of empty chairs, Dan Stuglik and Amy Simonson decided to create a crowd without actually breaking any rules on social distancing. That’s because the attendees of their wedding weren’t technically human. In fact, they weren’t even alive. They were cardboard cutouts.

Photo: Westend61 (Getty Images)

The human-shaped cardboard cutouts were made by a local company called Menasha Packing and they stood in for family and friends who couldn’t come to see the nuptials. The reason for the paper people was the fact that Stuglik didn’t want his new wife to walk down the aisle without any onlookers (figuratively) cheering her on. No idea what became of the crowd after the wedding. We can only assume there were some really confused garbage men on trash pickup day.

MORE NEWS:

1/12 Everything Coronavirus Has Ruined So Far For more coronavirus news, click here. Photo: mediaphotos (Getty Images)

2/12 The Mandatory Guide to Dating in the Age of Coronavirus For more coronavirus news, click here. Photo: Gerard Fritz (Getty Images)

3/12 This Coronavirus-Fighting Device Guarantees You’ll Wash Your Hands Long Enough, If You Finally Decide to Wash Them at All For more coronavirus news, click here. Photo: Charday Penn (Getty Images)

4/12 Hilariously Inventive DIY Face Masks That May (Or May Not) Keep Coronavirus Away For more coronavirus news, click here. Photo: Alexander Short / EyeEm (Getty Images)



5/12 Coronavirus Porn Is the Latest Guilty Pleasure, Quaran-Teens in Your Area (Legal Ones, Of Course) For more coronavirus news, click here. Photo: Fuse (Getty Images)

6/12 Shame Cone is the Latest Coronavirus Prevention Product (For You, Not the Dog) For more coronavirus news, click here. Photo: globalmoments (Getty Images)

7/12 Toilet Paper Alternatives to Cover Your Ass During the Coronavirus Panic For more coronavirus news, click here. Photo: Darren Fast (Getty Images)

8/12 Young American Forced to Find a Hobby Without Work, Sports and Travel Weighing Him Down, Thanks to Coronavirus For more coronavirus news, click here. Photo: Oppenheim Bernhard (Getty Images)



9/12 Mandatory Staff Picks: Comfort Movies to Keep You Calm During Your Coronavirus Quarantine For more coronavirus news, click here. Photo: CBS Photo Archive / Contributor

10/12 Hand Sanitizer Prices Skyrocket Amid Coronavirus, Our Cheap DIY Suggestions to Avoid Getting Scammed For more coronavirus news, click here. Photo: matspersson0 (Getty Images)

11/12 Coronavirus Movie Marathon: The Best Sick Day Films When You Have a Lengthy Quarantine Ahead For more coronavirus news, click here. Photo: Warner Bros.

12/12 Tito’s Vodka Urges Drinkers Not to Use Its Booze as Hand Sanitizer (But You Should Definitely Stockpile It for Your Quarantine) For more coronavirus news, click here. Photo: Rawpixel(Getty Images)

Help Prevent the Spread of the Coronavirus

Visit the Centers for Disease Control at CDC.gov or the World Health Organization at Who.int for the latest information on the coronavirus and learn what you can do to stop the spread.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.