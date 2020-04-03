Mandatory Good News: Man Uses Bucket Truck to Visit Mom, Best Kind of Mama’s Boy

With COVID-19 forcing most of the country to shelter in place, sometimes we forget that quarantine has separated families. Retirement homes all over the country are closed off to visitors, leaving the elderly without contact from loved ones. For many, family get-togethers are the highlight of their days. We’ve seen news reports about people celebrating birthdays and visiting family members on the opposite side of yards and from behind the safety of a glass window. But, this week, Charley Adams of Youngstown, Ohio, decided that he was going to visit his mother — even though she lives on the third floor of her retirement home.

No, he didn’t climb the building like some kind of real-life Spider-Man. Adams, the owner of Adams Tree Preservation, used a tree-trimming bucket to visit his 80-year-old mother. Obviously, he didn’t just roll up and climb in the bucket. He got permission from the retirement home first. But that didn’t stop it from being a huge surprise to his mother, from whom he kept his special visit a secret.

“I pulled up the truck, set up the bucket, and I called her on the phone, and I said mom, look outside, look outside your window right now, and there I was,” Adams told WFMJ-TV.

In this time of confusion and chaos with no end in sight, it’s nice to see people doing little things to make others’ time in quarantine not seem so bad.

Photo: News 5 Cleveland

MORE NEWS:

1/12 Boss Working From Home Gives New Meaning to the Term ‘Couch Potato’ During Video Conference For more news, click here. Photo: Lizet Ocamp Twitter

2/12 Doing Their Part: 6 Organizations Helping Those in Need During the Coronavirus Outbreak For more news, click here. Photo: Sladic (Getty Images)

3/12 The Repopularizing of the Drive-In Theater Marks a Return to Simpler Times For more news, click here. Photo: J. R. Eyerman (Getty Images)

4/12 We Needed This: You Can Now Order Girl Scout Cookies Online For more news, click here. Photo: MarkCoffeyPhoto (Getty Images)



5/12 8 Inspirational Stories of Communities Coming Together During the Pandemic For more news, click here. Photo: Justin Paget (Getty Images)

6/12 Inspire: John Krasinski Makes ‘Some’ Things Better With ‘Some Good News,’ Celebrating 15 Years of ‘The Office’ For more news, click here. Photo: YouTube

7/12 Soul Food: Cambridge, Massachusetts Mayor Pays Local Restaurants to Feed the Homeless For more news, click here. Photo: kuarmungadd (Getty Images)

8/12 Hilariously Creative Bakers Want You to Have Your Toilet Paper and Eat It, Too For more news, click here. Photo: INA FASSBENDER / Contributor (Getty Images)



9/12 New Yorkers Throwing ‘Corona Potlucks,’ Going to Need All the Luck They Can Get For more news, click here. Photo: bernardbodo (Getty Images)

10/12 Heroic Dog Delivers Curbside Wine During Coronavirus Lockdown For more news, click here. Photo: Vincent Scherer (Getty Images)

11/12 Sheriff Capitalizes on Netflix’s ‘Tiger King’ Popularity to Reopen Cold Case For more news, click here. Photo: Netflix

12/12 Tipping Point: Fireball Just Opened The World’s Biggest (Metaphorical) Tip Jar for Unemployed Food and Beverage Service Workers For more news, click here. Photo: artisteer (Getty Images)

Help Prevent the Spread of the Coronavirus

Visit the Centers for Disease Control at CDC.gov or the World Health Organization at Who.int for the latest information on the coronavirus and learn what you can do to stop the spread.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.