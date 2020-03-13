Mandatory Staff Picks: Comfort TV For Your Coronavirus Quarantine

The coronavirus is making Netflix and quarantine into the new Netflix and chill. Google, IBM, Microsoft and loads of other companies are encouraging employees to work from home. If you’re one of these lucky few, we know you’ll be diligently typing from 9 to 5 even if you’re in PJs or a birthday suit. Commutes suck, but working from home can make you go a little stir crazy.

Normally, popping out to a coffee shop or bar would keep you from feeling like a modern digital hermit. However, sipping a latte through a straw while wearing a respirator isn’t a great look. If you’re feeling cooped up and stressed out but can’t leave the house, a marathon of your favorite TV shows may be the best medicine. Besides, your boss will never know. Here’s a list of 10 of the best bingeable comfort TV series to help you keep calm and carry on.

Cover Photo: NBC

1/10 'Grey’s Anatomy' Grey’s Anatomy is the longest-running prime time medical drama on TV in the U.S., and hence is the perfect guilt-free binge candy for your sequestration. Its cast has changed a lot since first airing in 2005, but McDreamy or your own person are always there in reruns on Netflix.

2/10 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' The Buffyverse was the MCU back when comic book movies were full of George Clooney’s nipples. All seven seasons of Buffy the Vampire Slayer and its spin-off Angel are currently available for streaming on Hulu, so let campy vampires make you forget all about that virus named after a Mexican beer.

3/10 '30 Rock' The rapid-fire jokes of 30 Rock will have you blerging and shooting oat milk out your nostrils faster than you can say, "The Rural Juror." Get your MBA from Jack Donaghy and then it sort of counts as working, right?

4/10 'Star Trek: Deep Space Nine' From inter-dimensional alien fights to gender-bending Ferengi to a Vulcan baseball team, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine explored life on a glorified gas station in space. Still, its longer plot arcs and unique blend of drama and humor make it one the best Star Trek shows to get lost in.



5/10 'Futurama' Futurama was treated a little like The Simpson’s red-headed stepchild by Fox, which put the show in a suicide booth after only five seasons. Comedy Central briefly revived it for another two, letting the alcoholic robot Bender smack talk his way through the 30th century a little longer.

6/10 'The West Wing' Fictional President Josiah Bartlet is everything you could want in a leader: moral, even-tempered and never petty. The West Wing’s walk and talk scenes are still imitated on screen today, though its beliefs in what makes a good president are decidedly not in fashion.

7/10 'Adventure Time' Adventure Time was allegedly aimed at younger audiences, but its twisted humor made it popular with degenerates of all ages. Its 10-season run on Cartoon Network concluded in 2018, though Finn and Jake will ride again in with four specials for HBO Max.

8/10 'Archer' FX’s long-running animated show Archer has some of the funniest running jokes on TV today. Superspy Archer’s love of saying "Phrasing," yelling "Rampage," referencing the song "Danger Zone," and so many more bits help it stay funny even in its 11th season.



9/10 'The Good Place' The Good Place aired its final episode earlier this year, completing its very weird four-season take on life after death. Kristen Bell dazzles as reformed terrible person Eleanor Shellstrop, and the show is actually chock full of lessons on moral philosophy, so you’ll know exactly why you should be working instead of watching.

10/10 'Xena: Warrior Princess' Lucy Lawless dominated TV, the ancient world and our adolescent sex fantasies in six glorious seasons of Xena: Warrior Princess. It may be campy and so '90s, but between Sam Rami’s humor, the incredible guest stars and that kiss, you’ll be watching this one on repeat no matter what happens with the coronavirus.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.