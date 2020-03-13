Culture / Entertainment
TV

Mandatory Staff Picks: Comfort TV For Your Coronavirus Quarantine

by Jeff Kronenfeld

The coronavirus is making Netflix and quarantine into the new Netflix and chill. Google, IBM, Microsoft and loads of other companies are encouraging employees to work from home. If you’re one of these lucky few, we know you’ll be diligently typing from 9 to 5 even if you’re in PJs or a birthday suit. Commutes suck, but working from home can make you go a little stir crazy.

Normally, popping out to a coffee shop or bar would keep you from feeling like a modern digital hermit. However, sipping a latte through a straw while wearing a respirator isn’t a great look. If you’re feeling cooped up and stressed out but can’t leave the house, a marathon of your favorite TV shows may be the best medicine. Besides, your boss will never know. Here’s a list of 10 of the best bingeable comfort TV series to help you keep calm and carry on.

Cover Photo: NBC

Inside the water closet: Toilet Paper Alternatives to Cover Your Ass During the Coronavirus Panic

Keep it clean: This Coronavirus-Fighting Device Guarantees You’ll Wash Your Hands Long Enough, If You Finally Decide to Wash Them at All

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.