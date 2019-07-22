Tuition Reimbursement and Student Loan Repayment Assistance

No, your plan isn’t to be a Starbucks barista your entire life. Even the higher-ups at the massive coffee chain know this. That’s why they offer full tuition reimbursement at Arizona State University for a first-time Bachelor's degree.

For those of us who got scammed into five figures of debt on a degree we may or may not be using, some employers now offer student loan repayment benefits, chipping in thousands of dollars per year to help you get that balance down to zero.