10 Simple Life Hacks For Young People With No Money

Keep track of your money.

You may not have much, but if you want to keep what you have, you have to manage it. Use a budget app to see where you’re spending your money. (Your own wastefulness might surprise you.) Watch your bank account balance like a hawk. Find a free checking account if you're being charged fees at your current bank. Shut down anything that’s on auto-pay, like streaming services, to avoid unexpected withdrawals. Use cash as often as possible; it makes you more conscious of your spending. And stay away from credit cards. If you can't afford to pay for it in full right now, you can't afford it, period.