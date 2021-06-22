Twitter Hilariously Mocks HBO Max’s ‘Integration Test Email’ Gaffe
If you’ve ever been a subscriber of an HBO service, you likely received a mysterious email last week from the entertainment behemoth that left you befuddled. It arrived with the subject line “Integration Test Email #1” and the body read: “This template is used by integration tests only.”
Say what? The email blast sent the internet into a tizzy. HBO quickly took to Twitter to address the tech gaffe – and didn’t waste any time throwing an anonymous intern under the bus for it.
We mistakenly sent out an empty test email to a portion of our HBO Max mailing list this evening. We apologize for the inconvenience, and as the jokes pile in, yes, it was the intern. No, really. And we’re helping them through it.
— HBOMaxHelp (@HBOMaxHelp) June 18, 2021
“We mistakenly sent out an empty test email to a portion of our HBO Max mailing list this evening,” the streaming service tweeted. “We apologize for the inconvenience, and as the jokes pile in, yes, it was the intern. No, really. And we’re helping them through it.”
Ah, but the damage was done. While many came to the defense of the intern and even shared their own newbie tech fails, many more jumped on the opportunity to hilariously mock HBO.
INBOX: Integration Test Email #1, an intriguing new drama from HBO Max pic.twitter.com/EdRxZegQ3a
— David Gardner (@byDavidGardner) June 18, 2021
Behind the scenes of sending Integration Test Email #1 pic.twitter.com/YKbXZ2022K
— Brandon Olin – 200(@devblackops) June 18, 2021
I hope Integration Test Email gets renewed for a second season #HBOMax
— Matt (@Mattvsfood) June 18, 2021
Such a great show. Season one ended on such a cliffhanger. What is the integration? Did the test email actually work? So many loose ends!
— Russ Troester (@HulkDad79) June 18, 2021
Me, waiting for the @hbomax “Integration Test #2” email. #hbo #HBOMax #devops pic.twitter.com/zbNRVKnoVk
— Kevin Hewson (@kevinhewson) June 18, 2021
Me waiting for Integration Test Email #2. pic.twitter.com/FfWrorUfW4
— Mitchell Hashimoto (@mitchellh) June 18, 2021
Lol if it turns out the HBO Max email goof is a stunt for a new show called Integration Test Email then congrats to the marketing team
— Rachel Tobac (@RachelTobac) June 18, 2021
The difference between HBO Go and HBO Max is that HBO Max includes every season Integration Test Email #1
— Zack Bornstein (@ZackBornstein) June 18, 2021
Even CEO of WarnerMedia, Jason Kilar, was able to joke about the tech fail.
Mare of Easttown
Friends Reunion
Integration Test Email #1
— Jason Kilar (@jasonkilar) June 18, 2021
We’re glad people could find the humor in this embarrassing situation, but we really hope the intern didn’t suffer any permanent, adverse effects from their mistake. After all, HBO, you get what you pay for, and we’re guessing you don’t pay your interns anywhere near enough for this much internet humiliation.
Photo: Tim Robberts (Getty Images)
