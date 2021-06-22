Culture / Entertainment
Twitter Hilariously Mocks HBO Max’s ‘Integration Test Email’ Gaffe

by Mandatory Editors

If you’ve ever been a subscriber of an HBO service, you likely received a mysterious email last week from the entertainment behemoth that left you befuddled. It arrived with the subject line “Integration Test Email #1” and the body read: “This template is used by integration tests only.”

Say what? The email blast sent the internet into a tizzy. HBO quickly took to Twitter to address the tech gaffe – and didn’t waste any time throwing an anonymous intern under the bus for it.

“We mistakenly sent out an empty test email to a portion of our HBO Max mailing list this evening,” the streaming service tweeted. “We apologize for the inconvenience, and as the jokes pile in, yes, it was the intern. No, really. And we’re helping them through it.”

Ah, but the damage was done. While many came to the defense of the intern and even shared their own newbie tech fails, many more jumped on the opportunity to hilariously mock HBO.

Even CEO of WarnerMedia, Jason Kilar, was able to joke about the tech fail.

We’re glad people could find the humor in this embarrassing situation, but we really hope the intern didn’t suffer any permanent, adverse effects from their mistake. After all, HBO, you get what you pay for, and we’re guessing you don’t pay your interns anywhere near enough for this much internet humiliation.

