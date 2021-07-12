Meanwhile in Maine: The ‘MILF Mobile’ Has Vulgar License Plates Banned in Latest Free Speech Debate, But They’re Still Glorious

With her MILF Mobile logo splayed across the back of her 2013 teal Chrysler Town & Country minivan, Brittney Glidden seems an unlikely defender of the First Amendment. However, the mom of four and self-declared MILF refuses to return her “TITSOUT” vanity plate after lawmakers banned it from the road. Glidden isn’t giving back her vanity plate without a fight, setting the stage for a barrage of First Amendment appeals, protests, and lawsuits.

Sen. William Diamond, D-Windham proposed a new bill aimed at banning “vulgar and obscene” vanity plates under the grounds that they’re “state property” and because of this, can be recalled at any time. Additionally, it gives the secretary of state the power to reject “vulgar and obscene” plate applications.

This is a bummer if you’re a hellcat like Brittney and your “TITSOUT” vanity plate is a definitive part of your personality. She told The Intercept, “The plate references the fact that I exclusively breastfed all four of my children,” but that’s not all. “And that I frequently drive topless. Maine is in fact a topless state.” The more you know, eh?

Via @nathanTbernard (Twitter)

As for Brittney, she upping the ante. “I’m working on a design for a large vinyl wrap for my van. It’ll say ‘TITS OUT’ in huge letters with a diagonal red streak with swear words filling the whole thing,” she said. “Like if the lyrics to the song ‘Shit Piss Fuck’ by Blink-182 were made into a giant, obnoxious decal. It might just make the state wish they hadn’t even worried about offensive vanity plates.”

God bless Brittney Glidden, First Amendment warrior. She’s doing the Lord’s work. You know, if the Lord was a 15-year-old boy in 1999 and had just heard “Enema of the State” for the first time.

Cover Photo: via @nathanTbernard (Twitter)

