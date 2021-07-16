Female Bodybuilder Kicked Off Flight For Skimpy Outfit, We Would’ve Given Her Our Window Seat (All Cockpit Jokes Aside)

They say Texas is the land of freedom, except when it comes to skimpy outfits on planes. Such is the curious case of Turkish bodybuilder Deniz Saypinar who was banned from an American Airlines flight after crew members accused her of being too naked to fly.

Ironically, Saypinar who is the first non-American to win the US National Bikini Fitness Competition left her home country to escape oppression, only to find it at the Dallas/Fort Worth airport. According to the fitness influencer (who boasts over 1 million followers), a few families had complained of her “too short” shorts despite jorts and underbutt being totally in right now.

Forced to stay in the airport overnight, Saypinar took to social media to vent about her experience. “They literally didn’t take me to the plane because they say ‘you’re naked and you offend other families,’” she said, explaining, “I am an athlete, and now I have to wait here until the morning. I like to wear feminine clothes that reveal my femininity, but I never dress in a way that will offend anyone. I’m mature and civilized enough to know what I can and cannot wear.”

Take a look at the “offensive” outfit above and note the “caution” sign, as this image may cause sudden loss of body function.

Taking a quick glance at Saypinar’s Instagram profile, it’s instantly clear that her airplane outfit is actually less revealing than what she wears on a normal day. (And what most Miamians wear during the hot summer months.) See for yourself:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deniz SAYPINAR (@dnzsypnr)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deniz SAYPINAR (@dnzsypnr)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deniz SAYPINAR (@dnzsypnr)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deniz SAYPINAR (@dnzsypnr)



If you haven’t lost consciousness yet, congratulations, you could be an astronaut.

Speaking of aerodynamics, Saypinar was finally put on another flight the following day and made it safely to her destination in Miami Florida, where according to one eyewitness, beachgoers complained her shorts were not short enough. Oh, America.

Photos: Instagram (@dnzsypnr)

1/10 Britney Spears Tells Haters to ‘Kiss My Ass’ After Posting Topless Instagram Photo, But Can Us Non-Haters Please Do It Too? Read more here. Photo: C Flanigan / Contributor (Getty Images)

2/10 Selena Gomez Launches Swimsuit Line, Models Teenie Bikini (As If This Summer Weren’t Balls Hot Enough Already) Read more here. Photo: La’Mariette



3/10 Lady Gaga Poses Topless and Naked-Faced in Summer Selfie, Blatantly Contributing to Global Warming of Our Crotches Read more here. Photo: @ladygaga (Instagram)

4/10 Parental Advisory: Halsey Breaks Internet With Boob-Baring Album Cover (And 8 Other Records That Were Less About the Music, More About the Boobs) Read more here. Photo: Twitter



5/10 Demi Moore Models Swimwear in Sexy Family Photo, And We Never Thought We’d Say That One Read more here. Photo: Cass Bird for @AndieSwim (Instagram)

6/10 Tiffany Haddish Tells Nicolas Cage Her First Orgasm Was Watching ‘Face/Off,’ Sparks Interesting Sequel Idea ‘Face/On Tiffany Haddish’ Read more here. Photo: Amy Sussman/KCA2021 / Contributor (Getty Images)



7/10 Pete Davidson Sets Goal of Removing 100-Plus Tattoos By Age 30 (Wait, Are We Not 50, Asked Bags Under His Eyes) Read more here. Photo: Universal Pictures

8/10 Meanwhile in Hollywood: Adam Driver Simulating Oral Sex While Singing Makes Him Both a Teacher and a Role Model Read more here. Photo: Toni Anne Barson / Contributor (Getty Images)



9/10 Mandatory Music: Juvenile Remixes ‘Back That Azz Up’ Into Pro-Vax Anthem We Can’t Wait to Twerk to While Spitting in a Stranger’s Mouth Read more here. Photo: YouTube

10/10 Drake Rents Dodger Stadium For Date With Model Johanna Leia, Anything to Get to Second Base Read more here. Photo: Karwai Tang / Contributor (Getty Images)

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.