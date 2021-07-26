Meanwhile at the Circus: Teen Slapped in Face by Seagull on Amusement Ride Is Worth the Image in Your Mind
When you go to an amusement park, you expect a little whiplash. But this experience wasn’t what a certain thrill-seeker expected when she boarded the Sling Shot ride in New Jersey recently.
13-year-old Kiley Holman was celebrating her best friend’s birthday at Morey’s Piers & Beachfront Water Park in Wildwood. They climbed aboard the Sling Shot ride – which reaches a max speed of 75 MPH – when she got smacked in the face and neck with a seagull.
Her gal pal seemed oblivious to the avian accident, though Holman had to physically remove the bird from her face and neck before tossing it back in the air. Both BFFs were screaming the entire time – though for entirely different reasons.
“I knew there was no going back and it was just going to hit me,” Holman told Fox News. “I didn’t know what to do so I wait for it to spin over. I just grabbed it and threw it off me quick.”
Neither the winged creature – who left a few feathers behind as mementos – nor the terrified teen was seriously injured, though Holman has sworn off the Sling Shot for life.
Cover Photo: YouTube
