Meanwhile in UFC: Conor McGregor Still Planning Wheelchair Fight, Convinced the Handicap Can’t Get Off That Easy

Photo: Sportsfile (Getty Images)

Conor McGregor likes a fight. We know based on the video of him slugging an elderly man at a Dublin pub a few years ago and the fact that, if you give him enough money, he’ll fight pretty much anyone. With the explosion of his whiskey brand (and subsequent sale), he probably doesn’t even really need money anymore. He just likes a good fight. That’s why it should come as no surprise that the pride of Dublin is going to fight in a charity wheelchair boxing match. Yes, you read that right.

The former UFC champion recently broke his leg in a fight with Dustin Poirier. But the wheelchair boxing match has nothing to do with the fact that the fighter is currently off his feet for a while. Originally scheduled for September 11th, he was set to fight Al Foran. But since McGregor needs more time to prepare, he tweeted recently that he’s moving the fight to October, November, or even December.

While we understand that he’s rehabbing from his injury, we sort of assumed that was why he was fighting in a wheelchair boxing match. Apparently, it has nothing to do with that. Perhaps the ex-champ realized the fight wouldn’t be as easy as expected and he didn’t want to get embarrassed.

We don’t know. All we know is that we’ll definitely tune in to see this hard-hitting action whenever it does take place. Conor McGregor is the type of sideshow we’d pay a ticket for every time.