Meanwhile in UFC: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Make-Out Session During Fight Had More Stank on It Than McGregor
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are still going hot ‘n’ heavy – and they’re doing so in public, upstaging even the biggest stars in the UFC.
This past weekend, the reality TV show star and the tattooed rocker were in attendance at the UFC 264 fight in Las Vegas, where Conor McGregor broke his leg in a fight against Dustin Poirier. They weren’t the only celebrities in the stands, either – Justin Bieber, Dave Chappelle, and Donald Trump were all present, too, but nobody’s talking about them because Kardashian and Barker have a tendency to suck all the energy out of the room – and suck so much face it’s hard to take your eyes off them.
The hottest ticket in town! @TravisBarker, @KourtneyKardash & @JustinBieber just some of the stars shining at #UFC264! pic.twitter.com/zl857Xwbt3
— UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) July 11, 2021
The couple played a little coy tonsil hockey while the camera – and spectators – watched on.
Kourtney was definitely dressed for date night in a one-shoulder top that barely contained her along with leather pants and earrings that spelled out “Hate you.” (It’s that RAWR that we find so irresistible about her.)
View this post on Instagram
This isn’t the first PDA display from the devilish duo and it certainly won’t be the last. Though we may protest and “Eww” just like the rest of the world, secretly, we hope we find our own version of this raunchy, raucous love affair in our own lives.
Cover Photo: Jeff Bottari / Contributor (Getty Images)
