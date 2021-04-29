Culture / Entertainment
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Share Half-Naked Kissing Post on Instagram, Putting Our Sex Lives to Complete Shame

As if we weren’t envious enough already of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s red-hot chemistry, the very-much-in-lust couple has to rub it in our faces once again. On the heels of a thumb-sucking video in a birthday tribute that the Blink-182 drummer made for the reality-TV-star-turned-entrepreneur, now the horny duo has posted an Instagram pic of themselves half-naked, engaged in a passionate kiss.

“Just Like Heaven,” Kardashian captioned the sultry shot, which featured her in a thong bikini (with her back to the camera; thanks for that, Kourt) and a barechested Barker holding her up by the butt cheeks. They appeared to be in a desert-esque setting, but what was really generating the heat was their PDA.

 

Barker posted his own perspective of their rendezvous, featuring yet another pic of his barely-bikini-clad girlfriend’s best asset, plus some video from their latest outdoor adventure. “Anywhere with you,” he captioned the content.

 

We guess we’re happy these two found each other? But their seemingly insatiable appetites for one another really puts our sex lives to shame. We’d settle for lukewarm sex once a month, to be honest. And yet these two, who are already blessed with fame and fortune, also get to f*ck like rabbits all day? Color us insanely jealous. And get a room.

