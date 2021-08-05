Meanwhile with MAGA: Get-Rich-Quick Scheme Magacoin Debuts Perfect Cryptocurrency For Overpaying On Cheap Conspiracy Theories

If you have a family member who loves denying election results, climate change, and systemic racism who also happens to have a birthday coming up (but is impossible to shop for) you’re in luck. Spineless opportunists in red hats are coming to the rescue by getting in on the cryptocurrency craze with the debut of Magacoin.

Just when you thought crypto couldn’t get any more ridiculous, there it is.

And really, it was only a matter of time before some financial scoundrels exploited the buying potential of a GOP voter base who by and large believe that some high-ranking democrats are in fact lizard people from the cave world below. It’s a get-rich-quick scheme ripe for the picking, with the lowest hanging fruit getting juiced.

But while Magacoin seeks to take advantage of the 75 million Americans who voted for Trump, they haven’t yet been approved by any major crypto listings, and a value per coin could not currently be verified. That’s probably because the Magacoin website, which is luring new investors to the program by offering 100 free coins in exchange for signing up, had a massive data breach that exposed 100 percent of user information.

Whoops.

So while cybersecurity isn’t their strong suit, the guys behind the new coin claim they’ve already created $75 million dollars worth of Magacoin, the majority of which is lining their own pockets – including 10 million coins that were given to the MAGACOIN Victory Fund, a SuperPac dedicated to financing America First candidates like Marjorie Taylor Greene.

Colorado used car salesman, Marc Zelinka is the founder of Magacoin. And though he still runs the Facebook page, he claims he’s handed operations of the cryptocurrency to a North Carolina Trump operative named Reilly O’Neal.

Yet, despite the association with Trump and his wackadoodle brand of Republicanism, the Big Orange Cheetoh himself has not endorsed Magacoin. In fact, it’s widely known that Trump loathes all forms of cryptocurrency, which might explain why Magacoin only has 1,000 sign-ups so far.

Still, crazy Uncle Jeff will love his new gift of 100 free Magacoins for his 47th birthday. Though if he ever makes a million from it, we’re pretty sure he won’t leave you a cent.

