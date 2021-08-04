Capitol Rioter Working on Donald Trump Zombie-Killing Video Game (We Can’t Wait to Not Play It)
Though it seems like the Jan. 6 Capitol Insurrection is ancient history, the rioters involved are only just working their way through the justice system now. As they do, we learn even more about these vile, violent criminals.
Jack Griffith, who plead guilty to one misdemeanor count of parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building, has been using this time to promote a video game he’s working on. In his Facebook posts, he’s detailed how the game will involve an animated Donald Trump shooter who targets “Dem zombies,” members of Antifa, monsters, and other threatening characters.
The game, unsurprisingly, carries with it right-wing and antisemitic messages. Yet its creator claims his goal is “not meant to incite violence in any way” (uh-huh, yeah, right…). “It is merely a game,” a note accompanying a clip of the work-in-progress read. “Violence is never the answer.”
Whether or not this game will see the light of day is unclear. Griffith is trying to crowdfund the financing of the project, writing, “Not only is it a badass experience from start to finish, it is also bringing awareness to the globalist pedophile ring and New World Order plot behind the scenes.”
OK, wackadoodle. Maybe you should spend less time playing shoot-em-up video games and more time reading factual history books.
Cover Photo: Facebook
