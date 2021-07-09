FBI Seizes Impressive Fully-Constructed US Capitol Lego Set From Alleged Riot Leader (Insurrection Not Included)
Though the Jan. 6 insurrection at the US Capitol seems like ancient history by now, the justice department moves at a snail’s pace and is still dealing with the fallout from the riots – and the FBI is still tracking down those responsible. During a recent search and seizure, however, the authorities discovered an unlikely piece of evidence in an alleged riot leader’s home: a fully constructed Lego set of the Capitol building.
The suspect’s name is Robert Morss, a 27-year-old Army Ranger-turned-substitute teacher from Pennsylvania who is accused of inciting fellow rioters to try to breach the Capitol’s Lower West Terrace. On the day in question, he was wearing tactical gear and a “MAGA” hat and at one point stole a riot shield from a Metropolitan Police Department officer. According to prosecutors, Morss “came prepared for violence and then repeatedly led the violent mob attacking.”
When the FBI raided his residence, they found the Lego structure and a notebook with information on how to build a “hometown militia,” plus reminders to “Bring Assault Rifle” and “4 Magazines” to the event.
So far, Morss has been charged with assaulting, resisting or impeding officers; civil disorder; robbery of US property; and obstruction. With the FBI’s latest discoveries – in addition to images of Morss at the scene of the crime – the case against him will likely be strong.
We’re confident that Morss will get what’s coming to him, but we can’t help but wonder: is some devilish entrepreneur going to create a Lego-like Capitol Insurrection kit? Something tells us it’d be a best-seller…
Cover Photo: Lego
