Meanwhile in Florida: Woman Throws Ex-Boyfriend’s Caged Cat Into River During Fight (Video)

It’s happened to all of us at one point or another. You get into a heated argument with an ex and say some things you didn’t mean. Maybe you even threw a dish or two or punched a hole in the wall. It happens – and hopefully no one gets hurt. But one thing we’d never resort to in order to get revenge on an ex is animal cruelty. As far as we’re concerned, Fido the dog and Fluffy the cat are off-limits when it comes to fighting.

But we’re not from Florida, and as we now know, the rules of engagement down there are very, very different from anywhere else in the world.

The couple in question involves a 53-year-old woman named Christa Thistle and her ex-boyfriend. They were arguing over how slowly he was moving out of their RV when Thistle took his furbaby, named Stanley, and dropped it into the waterway at the Riverwood Park Campground in Oak Hill. The cat was in a crate at the time.

In true testament to where his loyalties lay, the ex-boyfriend plunged into the river to rescue the feline. After being submerged for 20 seconds, he was scared, wet, and shivering, but otherwise unharmed. As for Thistle, she was arrested and charged with animal cruelty. The local sheriff’s office caught the arrest on camera.

Here’s hoping Stanley’s owner chooses his next girlfriend more carefully because cats only have nine lives.

Cover Photo: Volusia County Sheriff’s Office

