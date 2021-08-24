Meanwhile in Florida: Woman Throws Ex-Boyfriend’s Caged Cat Into River During Fight (Video)
It’s happened to all of us at one point or another. You get into a heated argument with an ex and say some things you didn’t mean. Maybe you even threw a dish or two or punched a hole in the wall. It happens – and hopefully no one gets hurt. But one thing we’d never resort to in order to get revenge on an ex is animal cruelty. As far as we’re concerned, Fido the dog and Fluffy the cat are off-limits when it comes to fighting.
But we’re not from Florida, and as we now know, the rules of engagement down there are very, very different from anywhere else in the world.
The couple in question involves a 53-year-old woman named Christa Thistle and her ex-boyfriend. They were arguing over how slowly he was moving out of their RV when Thistle took his furbaby, named Stanley, and dropped it into the waterway at the Riverwood Park Campground in Oak Hill. The cat was in a crate at the time.
In true testament to where his loyalties lay, the ex-boyfriend plunged into the river to rescue the feline. After being submerged for 20 seconds, he was scared, wet, and shivering, but otherwise unharmed. As for Thistle, she was arrested and charged with animal cruelty. The local sheriff’s office caught the arrest on camera.
Here’s hoping Stanley’s owner chooses his next girlfriend more carefully because cats only have nine lives.
Cover Photo: Volusia County Sheriff’s Office
MORE NEWS:
1/10
Britney Spears Models New Target Bikinis on Instagram, That’s What We Call a Bullseye
Read more here.
Photo: Instagram
2/10
Blake Lively Bares Boobs With Chuck Taylors at ‘Free Guy’ Premiere (One Guess Which We’re More Excited About)
Read more here.
Photo: Arturo Holmes / Staff (Getty Images)
-
3/10
Mandatory Music: Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion Celebrate “WAP-iversary” with Unseen Footage, Tease Another Collab to Crush Our Reality
Read more here.
Photo: YouTube
4/10
Meanwhile at Lollapalooza: Sign Language Interpreter Nails Megan Thee Stallion’s ‘WAP’ And Somehow Makes Song More Provocative (Video)
Read more here.
Photo: Scott Legato (Getty Images)
-
5/10
Who Wore It Better: Jennifer Aniston v. Harry Styles
Read more here.
Photo: Emma Summerton for InStyle and JMEnternational / Contributor (Getty Images)
6/10
The Funniest Tweet Reactions to Rumors That Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer Are More Than Just 'Friends'
Read more here.
Photo: NBC
-
7/10
New ‘Stranger Things 4’ Sneak Peek Trailer Gives Both Good News and Bad News
Read more here.
Photo: YouTube
8/10
Watch Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis Prove They Bathe Their Kids in Hilarious Instagram Video (But Can They Pass the Sniff Test?)
Read more here.
Photo: Instagram
-
9/10
Arnold Schwarzenegger Says ‘Screw Your Freedom’ to Anti-Masking ‘Schmucks’ in Brutally Honest YouTube Rant
Read more here.
Photo: YouTube
10/10
Meanwhile in Music: Sugar Ray Singer Mark McGrath Crows Himself ‘Last Douchebag,’ But Let’s Not Forget the Biggest, Too
Read more here.
Photo: Gabe Ginsberg / Contributor (Getty Images)