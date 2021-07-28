Meanwhile in Oklahoma: Woman Runs Over Husband With ATV After Food Fight, Now We’re Talking
Things can really escalate quickly between a feuding couple. One minute you’re fighting about food, the next minute, your spouse is running you over with an ATV. What? Does that sound crazy? That’s because it is. But it’s a true story, and it all went down in Oklahoma.
35-year-old Chanelle Lewis started arguing with her husband Christopher Lewis about food. We don’t know what exactly the discussion entailed, but it must have been pretty contentious, because soon he told her he wanted a divorce. She responded that she was going to run him over and kill him with an ATV.
And then she did just that. She also attempted to hit her son and daughter, who watched the whole tragedy unfold. (Stellar parenting there, Chanelle.)
Police admitted that there was “some alcohol involved.” (Big surprise.) What was truly surprising is that local authorities had never seen a crime quite like this before.
“First one that we’ve ever had where somebody intentionally ran somebody over,” J.T. Palmer, the Pottawatomie County Undersheriff, told KFOR.
Chanelle has been charged with second-degree murder.
Let this be a lesson, kids: the next time you get into a heated spat with your significant other, try taking a time-out instead of fighting ‘til the bitter end. And make sure you confiscate the keys to any nearby vehicles.
Cover Photo: Pottawatomie County Sheriff
