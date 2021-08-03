Meanwhile on TikTok: Woman Earns Guinness World Record Showing Off Ridiculous Size of Her Mouth, Think They Call That a Trophy Wife
Photo: tiktok.com/@samramsdell
If you’ve paid close attention to the strange news (like we have) during the COVID pandemic, you’ve probably noticed that a lot of people have been breaking word records in the last year and a half. Honestly, how could they not? For the first year of the outbreak, many people spent a majority of their time stuck in their homes completely bored. They dribbled basketballs, balanced things, bounced ping pong balls, and even hugged trees all in an effort to get a world record. But one woman didn’t have to do anything to get included in the record book. She simply opened her mouth.
@samramsdell5##duet with @guinnessworldrecords turning my biggest flaw/ insecurity into my biggest asset- I love you guys!!!! ##guinnessworldrecords♬ original sound – Guinness World Records
31-year-old Samantha Ramsdell of Connecticut is a TikToker who’s gone viral many times because she makes videos where she shows off her giant mouth gape. This eventually led to a Guinness adjudicator showing up, but they didn’t simply measure her massive maw at her house, they actually went to her dentist’s office with her in South Norwalk, Connecticut, and, with the help of the dentist, measured it there. It came out to be a ridiculous 2.56 inches. Thus, making it a world record.
She has 1.7 million followers on TikTok and has even made videos with the male world record holder Isaac Johnson. If you think her gape is big, his is 4 inches. Now that’s what we call a big mouth.
1/10
Female Bodybuilder Kicked Off Flight For Skimpy Outfit, We Would’ve Given Her Our Window Seat (All Cockpit Jokes Aside)
More weird news.
Photo: Instagram (@dnzsypnr)
2/10
Meanwhile on Instagram: Influencers in Norway Could Be Jailed For Editing Images, Prison Selfies to Be Ultimate Social Media Road Trip
More weird news.
Photo: MichaelSvoboda (Getty Images)
-
3/10
Meanwhile in Colorado: Super Cannabis Induces Scromiting, 100 Percent the Plot of Next Seth Rogen Movie
More weird news.
Photo: ozgurdonmaz (Getty Images)
4/10
Hot Woman Told ‘My Kids Don’t Want to See Your Ass’ in Note From Angry Neighbor, And We Beg to Disagree
More weird news.
Photo: Facebook
-
5/10
Meanwhile in Vancouver: Record Heat Cooks Mussels Alive, Beachside Seafood Experience With Guaranteed Food Poisoning Finally Not So Pricey
More weird news.
Photo: dennisvdw (Getty Images)
6/10
Meanwhile in South Dakota: Woman Literally Tears Herself a New A-Hole In Jet Ski Accident
More weird news.
Photo: Mikael Vaisanen (Getty Images)
-
7/10
Meanwhile in Maine: The ‘MILF Mobile’ Has Vulgar License Plates Banned in Latest Free Speech Debate, But They’re Still Glorious
More weird news.
Photo: @nathanTbernard (Twitter)
8/10
Meanwhile in Florida: Woman Falls Off Disney World Ride Trying to Steal the Most Phallic of Disney Prizes
More weird news.
Photo: Vasilisa_k (Getty Images)
-
9/10
Meanwhile in California: Parachuter Crashes Through Roof Into Kitchen, Stunned by Sparse Cheese Course Upon Arrival
More weird news.
Photo: Twitter
10/10
Meanwhile in England: Pub Owner Claims Bar Is Haunted By Smelly Ghost, Any Excuse to Avoid Cleaning Those Bathrooms After a Year Off
More weird news.
Photo: Elkhamlichi Jaouad / EyeEm (Getty Images)