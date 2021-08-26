Meanwhile in Arizona: Trump’s Border Wall Torn Apart by Monsoon, Mother Nature Got the Last Laugh

As if we needed another reason to stop what we were doing and laugh full-stop at Donald Trump, here it is. A huge section of his very great border wall was torn to shreds after heavy rains fell in southern Arizona.

Yep. All it took was one little monsoon in Douglas, Arizona to tear the wall of its hinges, leaving a gaping hole in Trump’s beautiful legacy. (Much like heavy winds tore a lovely section of the wall down last year that left President Beaker with IBS.)

But how could the very best wall in the world fall so easily to the elements? No one could have predicted the greatest wall ever built crumbling in disgrace (much like Trump’s presidency) after just a few years.

Color us shocked.

Images of broken sections of the Trump border wall in Arizona surfaced following the flooding. https://t.co/Vs5ttx0bqo — IBTimes SG (@IBTimesSG) August 24, 2021

“I will build a great wall – and nobody builds walls better than me, believe me—and I’ll build them very inexpensively,” Trump promised way back in 2015. “I will build a great, great wall on our southern border, and I will make Mexico pay for that wall. Mark my words.”

While Mexico didn’t, in fact, pay for the wall it probably would have held up a whole lot better if they had built it. But in reality, American taxpayers built the damn wall, with Trump declaring a national emergency so he could funnel billions of dollars away from disaster relief funds.

And in a way he was right. The wall is a disaster.

What we really need is a wall to enclose the sociopathic billionaire hucksters who make their living preying upon the little guy. And with just a handful of them running around (more like moving sloth-like from the 18th hole to the early bird special), the wall would actually be pretty affordable.

Just don’t get America to build it. We’re only good at making dick-shaped rockets that shoot into space.

Photos: Sarah Silbiger (Getty Images) and Michael Tullberg (Getty Images)

1/10 Britney Spears Models New Target Bikinis on Instagram, That’s What We Call a Bullseye Read more here. Photo: Instagram

2/10 Blake Lively Bares Boobs With Chuck Taylors at ‘Free Guy’ Premiere (One Guess Which We’re More Excited About) Read more here. Photo: Arturo Holmes / Staff (Getty Images)



3/10 Mandatory Music: Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion Celebrate “WAP-iversary” with Unseen Footage, Tease Another Collab to Crush Our Reality Read more here. Photo: YouTube

4/10 Meanwhile at Lollapalooza: Sign Language Interpreter Nails Megan Thee Stallion’s ‘WAP’ And Somehow Makes Song More Provocative (Video) Read more here. Photo: Scott Legato (Getty Images)



5/10 Who Wore It Better: Jennifer Aniston v. Harry Styles Read more here. Photo: Emma Summerton for InStyle and JMEnternational / Contributor (Getty Images)

6/10 The Funniest Tweet Reactions to Rumors That Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer Are More Than Just 'Friends' Read more here. Photo: NBC



7/10 New ‘Stranger Things 4’ Sneak Peek Trailer Gives Both Good News and Bad News Read more here. Photo: YouTube

8/10 Watch Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis Prove They Bathe Their Kids in Hilarious Instagram Video (But Can They Pass the Sniff Test?) Read more here. Photo: Instagram



9/10 Arnold Schwarzenegger Says ‘Screw Your Freedom’ to Anti-Masking ‘Schmucks’ in Brutally Honest YouTube Rant Read more here. Photo: YouTube

10/10 Meanwhile in Music: Sugar Ray Singer Mark McGrath Crows Himself ‘Last Douchebag,’ But Let’s Not Forget the Biggest, Too Read more here. Photo: Gabe Ginsberg / Contributor (Getty Images)

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.