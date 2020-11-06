America’s Top Search ‘How to Move to Canada,’ Canuks Might Have to Build a Wall

Election Day is over, even if it feels like the election isn’t anywhere close to being finished. Some Americans are apparently dreading the outcome – or they’re so sick of the whole Electoral College mess that they don’t even care who wins – that they’re considering relocating. To Canada.

How do we know? Because Americans are searching ‘how to move to Canada’ in droves, just like they did after the 2016 presidential election.

Unfortunately, if you’re among those looking to immigrate to our neighbor up North, you’re out of luck. Why? Because Canada’s immigration website states that all “discretionary” travel from the U.S. is prohibited for the time being.

“Until further notice, most foreign nationals cannot travel to Canada, even if they have a valid visitor visa or electronic travel authorization,” the site reads.

The stated reason is because the United States’ COVID-19 case rate is almost double that of the country with the red-and-white maple leaf flag. Even if the pandemic eased tomorrow and the borders opened back up, it isn’t easy to become an official Canuk. You have to have a full-time job there for over a year before you can initiate the “Express Entry” process – which takes six months.

Given what a mockery Trump has made of America, we doubt Justin Trudeau and company will be welcoming Americans with open arms anytime soon. (Actually, they might. Canadians have a reputation for niceness.) But if they were smart, they’d start building a wall – because the way things are going, a mass migration isn’t that far out of the realm of possibility.

Cover Photo: Sviatlana Barchan (Getty Images)

MORE NEWS:

1/12 Oh, Baby! Pregnant Woman Saves Husband From Shark Attack For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Stephen Frink (Getty Images)

2/12 Trump’s Pathetic Hospital Parade Is a Sad Reminder That Toxic Masculinity Doesn’t Do Sick Days For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: CNN



3/12 Make America Horny Again: Sex Shop Gives Away Patriotic Vibrators to Encourage Voter Participation For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: SWNS

4/12 ‘Get Your Booty to the Poll’ PSA Uses Strippers to Motivate Voters, We Vote Yes! For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: YouTube



5/12 News Anchor Accidentally Says Another Member of White House Tests Positive For Cocaine, Well He May Not Be Wrong For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: YouTube

6/12 Three-Legged Bear Caught on Camera Stealing Diet Coke From Garage, Can’t Taste the Feeling For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Getty Images



7/12 8 Evil Ways the 2020 Presidential Election Will Be Ridiculous and Unprecedented For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Chip Somodevilla / Staff and Drew Angerer / Staff (Getty Images)

8/12 Secret Man Cave Found Under NYC Grand Central Terminal, Still Awaiting Our Invitation to For Distant Group Hang For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: MTA



9/12 Jaime Harrison Runs Circles Around Lindsey Graham in South Carolina Senate Debate (Watch This Pillsbury Doughboy Get Cooked!) For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: CNN

10/12 The Best Reaction Tweets to Trump’s COVID-19 Diagnosis For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Scott Olson / Staff (Getty Images)



11/12 Trending #FatBearWeek Pits Bears Against One Another in Adorable Body-Shaming Event For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Sergey Kulikov (Getty Images)

12/12 Rick Moranis Attacked on New York City Street (Nobody Attacks Rick Moranis in My Country!) For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: DCPI

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.