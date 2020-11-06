Fun / Weird News
Canada

America’s Top Search ‘How to Move to Canada,’ Canuks Might Have to Build a Wall

by Mandatory Editors

Election Day is over, even if it feels like the election isn’t anywhere close to being finished. Some Americans are apparently dreading the outcome – or they’re so sick of the whole Electoral College mess that they don’t even care who wins – that they’re considering relocating. To Canada.

How do we know? Because Americans are searching ‘how to move to Canada’ in droves, just like they did after the 2016 presidential election.

Unfortunately, if you’re among those looking to immigrate to our neighbor up North, you’re out of luck. Why? Because Canada’s immigration website states that all “discretionary” travel from the U.S. is prohibited for the time being.

“Until further notice, most foreign nationals cannot travel to Canada, even if they have a valid visitor visa or electronic travel authorization,” the site reads.

The stated reason is because the United States’ COVID-19 case rate is almost double that of the country with the red-and-white maple leaf flag. Even if the pandemic eased tomorrow and the borders opened back up, it isn’t easy to become an official Canuk. You have to have a full-time job there for over a year before you can initiate the “Express Entry” process – which takes six months.

Given what a mockery Trump has made of America, we doubt Justin Trudeau and company will be welcoming Americans with open arms anytime soon. (Actually, they might. Canadians have a reputation for niceness.) But if they were smart, they’d start building a wall – because the way things are going, a mass migration isn’t that far out of the realm of possibility.

Cover Photo: Sviatlana Barchan (Getty Images)

Biden vs. Trump: Which Political Candidate Has Better Hair?

MORE NEWS:

Mandatory Voting: 12 Simple Reasons to Be Pro Joe (And Against Don the Con)

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.