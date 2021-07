The Funniest Tweets About Mark Zuckerberg’s Ridiculous Fourth of July Surfing Video

We shouldn’t be surprised that Mark Zuckerberg is out of touch with the rest of the world (he is worth $132 billion after all), but then he goes and does something so asinine that, yup, we’re surprised. His latest gaffe was a video posted on Instagram yesterday in honor of the Fourth of July.

In the vid, the Facebook founder and CEO is seen riding a $12,000 Efoil electric surfboard while toting an American flag. “Happy July 4th!” he captioned the post, which has over 2 million views.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mark Zuckerberg (@zuck)

While Instagram followers were relatively kind, Twitter pulled no punches about the absurdity – and memeability of “Zuck’s” patriotic display. These are the funniest tweets about Mark Zuckerberg’s ridiculous Fourth of July surfing video.

Zuck really doing his part to make tech founders seem normal pic.twitter.com/NBluMKhMCb — Aaron Levie (@levie) July 4, 2021

Would prefer Zuck celebrate 4th of July by paying taxes

pic.twitter.com/Oxa091DBYk — Ethan Klein (@h3h3productions) July 5, 2021

Zuck, Musk, Bezos: Look at me. Look at my new toy. Fuck you poor motherfuckers. pic.twitter.com/2ABTmmZnXL — ClockOutWars (@clockoutwars) July 4, 2021

Her: come over

Zuck: I can’t, and you live across the ocean

Her: my data is unencrypted and I have no privacy settings

Zuck: https://t.co/x8GN0grchr — Adeel (@adeelali204) July 4, 2021

Zuck Crossing the Delaware pic.twitter.com/HlnDWlubmy — Kyla (@kylascan) July 4, 2021

new zuck nightmare fuel just dropped pic.twitter.com/7uJS7jOAcP — Emily (@emilybernay) July 4, 2021

I’m glad we can at least rely on zuck to always be an out of touch fucking weirdo lol pic.twitter.com/01kvXtvfEH — Gramatik (@Gramatik) July 4, 2021

Zuck may have chosen another song for the video, but here’s what was playin’ in his noggin pic.twitter.com/7HigbtxH8z — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) July 5, 2021

Zuck tries to improve his public image by the only means possible. To out-do Fonzie jumping the shark. pic.twitter.com/anO57tqACk — Mark Haden Frazer (@frazer_haden) July 4, 2021

the zuck country roads video was engineered in a lab to burst every blood vessel in my brain — stephanie (@isosteph) July 5, 2021

The underside of that surfboard just captured the personal data of all the fish in that waterbody — Shiv Ramdas (@nameshiv) July 4, 2021

Is Zuck actually Vladimir Putin? pic.twitter.com/fC4wxp5fJN — Dan Ilic (@danilic) July 4, 2021

Everyone: Hey Zuck can you figure out how to stop your company from destroying democracy and also do something about all the Nazis? Zuck: pic.twitter.com/SPteGVZob4 — Matt Bevan (@MatthewBevan) July 4, 2021

Maybe Zuck will ride his water scooter right into one of the ocean fires — Hammermime (@hammermime) July 4, 2021

Cover Photo: @zuck (Instagram)

MORE NEWS: