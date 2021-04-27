For Rent: ‘Casa de Facebook’ Where Zuckerberg and Company Got Its Start Available Now (Slackers and Honest Men Need Not Apply)

If you’ve been looking for a storied property from which to launch your tech startup, have we got the listing for you. It’s a six-bedroom, five-bathroom home in Los Altos, California, the same abode formerly occupied by Mark Zuckerberg as he transformed Facebook into the social media behemoth we know and love (to hate) today.

That the home housed one of the most successful businessmen in the history of the world was no surprise to homeowner Judy Fusco. Before the house went on the rental market and Zuckerberg and company came to roost there, “I invited a monk to come bless the house,” Fusco told The New York Post. “As he was going around the house, he said, ‘Someone who was going to be very rich and famous will come live here.’”

And indeed he did. Then 19-year-old Zuckerberg showed up with Dustin Moskovitz and Sean Parker in tow. Moskovitz and Parker checked out the digs, but Zuckerberg was prepared to rent it for the $5,500 a month asking price without so much as a tour. He wrote a $10K check for the first month’s rent and deposit on the spot.

“I read the check and asked him what he did, and he told me about a company called Facebook, and how he planned to connect the world,” Fusco told The Post. “I said, ‘I don’t care if you are going to connect the world, if this check does not pass, you’re not moving in.’”

The check passed, and Zuckerberg soon showed up with a slew of interns who slept in bunk beds. The pad became known as “Casa de Facebook,” which is, coincidentally, also the title of Fusco’s memoir about being the future billionaire’s landlord.

Zuckerberg and his crew only occupied the house for about six months – they outgrew it that fast – but the house has since earned its own reputation. It was featured in the film The Social Network. The “hacker house” referenced in the TV satire series Silicon Valley is inspired by it. And the current rental price reflects its notoriety; it’ll cost you $10,000 a month to call this place home. Sure, that includes solar electricity and hardwood floors, but what you’re really paying for are the bragging rights.

As a point of comparison, Facebook is estimated to be worth $872 billion now. So if you have money to invest, kids, maybe skip the real estate ventures and find the next Facebook startup instead.

Cover Photo: CT Post

