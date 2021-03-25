Culture / Entertainment

Ranked! Johnny Depp’s Best Movies (Before The Sinking Ship)

by Josh Plainse

When Captain Jack Sparrow first appears onscreen he’s about to dock a sinking ship. One of the best character introductions of all-time saw the eccentric anti-hero confident despite his lackluster circumstances. Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl marked the end of indie Depp and perhaps best symbolizes the current state of the beloved actor’s career. After a string of allegations and being dropped from the Fantastic Beasts franchise, Johnny Depp’s stock requires the Gamestop treatment. Still, he remains one of the most unique character actors to ever grace our screens—from Elm Street to the Caribbean. As an ode to the past 40 years of multiple personalities, we’ve ranked Depp’s best.

Cover Photo: Walt Disney Pictures 

Mandatory Celebrity Battles: Johnny Depp v. Amber Heard (Will They Meet Again in the Unemployment Line?)

What not to do: The Johnny Depp-Amber Heard Dating Guide to Ending Your Relationship Amicably

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.