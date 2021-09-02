10 Hilarious Descriptions For Candidates Running For California Governor Against Gavin Newsom in September’s State Recall Election

Ah, America. The land where anybody can become a political figure, experience be damned. The latest election upset is about to kick off in California, where Governor Gavin Newsom is likely on his way out, and about to be replaced by…well, any number of nobodies who have no business being in politics.

There are 46 candidates on the Sept. 14 ballot, and their professional descriptions are colorful, crazy, and indicative of how little they bring to the table – and how low our democracy has sunk. We hand-selected 10 of the funniest for your amusement – because the state of our government is apparently a laughing matter.

Cover Photo: Justin Sullivan / Staff (Getty Images)