The Funniest Reaction Tweets to Caitlyn Jenner’s Run For California Governor

There’s nothing the Kardashians and their adjacent clan can’t do. Actually, there are a lot of things, but try telling them that. Despite Kanye West’s embarrassing run for president last year, another member of America’s most high-profile family has decided to throw their hat in the political ring. That’d be Caitlyn Jenner, the other matriarch in the Kardashian-Jenner family, who recently announced her campaign for governor of California.

I’m in! California is worth fighting for. Visit https://t.co/a1SfOAMZQ3 to follow or donate today. #RecallNewsom pic.twitter.com/9yCck3KK4D — Caitlyn Jenner (@Caitlyn_Jenner) April 23, 2021

While Jenner’s celebrity, reality TV show history, and driving record (hello, vehicular manslaughter allegations – though she was never charged) are nothing new in the political realm, what is unusual is someone running for a party that basically denies and despises their gender identity. That’s because Jenner is a trans woman, and Republicans are notorious for trying to prevent trans people from having basic human rights and protections under the law.

Most have written off the “Caitlyn For California” campaign as a vanity run, but just because Jenner won’t be taken seriously as a candidate doesn’t mean she won’t get dragged by Twitter’s harshest critics. These are the funniest – and fiercest – reaction tweets to Caitlyn Jenner’s run for California governor.

#CaitlynJenner Caitlyn Jenner’s campaign slogan should be “I survived many years with that family, I can deal with ANYTHING”. — Moira Morrison (@moira228) April 25, 2021

Caitlyn Jenner is running for governor in a party that wants to force her to use the men’s bathroom. — PM (@therealpeterm) April 26, 2021

People say twitter is a hell site but I genuinely like it. It exposes you to different perspectives, consistently shows you the funniest shit you’ve ever seen, and allows you to directly tell Elon Musk and Caitlyn Jenner that they’re stupid fucking idiots — Anthony Burch (@anthony_burch) April 25, 2021

Caitlyn Jenner is just another shitty white woman who has benefitted from all the hard work of Democrats only to embrace the white supremacy and misogyny of Republicans. That’s it. Nothing special. — Gingersnap (@TheCheekyGinger) April 25, 2021

Gavin Newsom Fights Back Against Caitlyn Jenner By Announcing He Too Is Transgender https://t.co/iDPo6Nyos1 — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) April 26, 2021

What’s wrong with politics is narcissistic fucking idiots like you trying to feed their broken egos by getting elected to roles they are utterly goddamned clueless about. Fuck off. — The Hoarse Whisperer (@TheRealHoarse) April 25, 2021

Caitlyn Jenner is a perfect example of how being trans doesn’t instantaneously remove or erase any of the other forms of privilege you may have had prior to transition. An entitled, rich, white person is still an entitled, rich, white person – trans or not. — h a e b o m (still i z e l) (@onebagoforanges) April 25, 2021

Karen Bass on Caitlyn Jenner’s campaign to become gov. of California: “Considering all of the anti-trans legislation around the country that Republicans have put forward, I have a hard time imagining that Republicans are gonna vote for a Republican trans candidate for governor.” pic.twitter.com/l4AGtmlrpv — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 25, 2021

We already did “wealthy, detached, reality show star as politician;” it did not go well. I cannot fathom the hubris it would take to a challenge a sitting congressperson to a debate on street crime, when your only experience in the “streets” was killing a 70 year old motorist. — Rob Anderson for Louisiana (@RobAnderson2018) April 25, 2021

Memo to Caitlyn Jenner: Being a reality star or celebrity does not necessarily preclude one from competent public service being an absolute moron who has no knowledge of state or federal law, yeah, that does. — Howard (@HowardA_Esq) April 25, 2021

Also, how can she run as a republican when the Republicans don’t actually think she’s a she or worthy of rights? — The Man, the Myth, the Kyle (@taterbaster) April 25, 2021

I can’t stand Caitlyn Jenner not because she’s a transwoman but because she’s a flaming whack job and a complete idiot. — Bubbagirl (@bubbagump324) April 25, 2021

Caitlyn Jenner showing up for the CA Gov election like: pic.twitter.com/cQI3wik0jI — Vitamin Thoughts (@VitaminThoughts) April 25, 2021

You have no govt experience, Caitlyn. Would you tell a novice athlete to start with a decathlon, or with something easier? You need to train for years. Being famous doesn’t negate the fact that you’ve never held office & you have no idea how to run a state. Stay in your lane — Tara Dublin Wrote A Whole Book in Lockdown (@taradublinrocks) April 23, 2021

I look forward to seeing you lose spectacularly. — The Hoarse Whisperer (@TheRealHoarse) April 23, 2021

Campaign slogan: She’s running… because it’s safer for us all when she doesn’t drive — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) April 23, 2021

I would rather vote for Kim kardashian — Jay Fielding (@JayFielding8) April 23, 2021

