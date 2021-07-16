Culture / Entertainment

Mandatory Movies: Was Marvel’s ‘Black Widow’ Worth the Wait (Anything With Scarlett Johansson Feels Like a Hell Yeah)

by Josh Plainse

In a moment improvised by Florence Pugh, her character, Yelena Belova, gets on the ground, whips her hair back, and mocks her surrogate sister’s signature superhero landing—something Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow first did in 2010’s Iron Man 2 after taking people down with her thighs. It’s the perfect joke. Why? Because after seven films and over a decade later (exacerbated by COVID-19 delays), Scarlett Johannsson’s “sexy Avenger” finally has a solo film unconcerned with being sexy…even though it kind of still is. So, was it worth the wait? 

Verdict: Mandatory Movie.

